Touch Your Heart: Yoo In-Na and Lee Dong-Wook finally kiss in mid-series episode, viewership remains consistent

Touch Your Heart — the popular K-drama currently airing on the Total Variety Network (tvN) — just recently aired its mid-series episode. In it, main leads Yoo In-Na and Lee Dong-Wook finally kiss which gave many fans “Goblin” vibes. Despite the anticipated kiss, viewership remained constant.

What went down in the mid-series episode?

As a friendly reminder, since this article is talking about a mid-series kiss, there will be series spoilers. So not too much is spoiled, only general points will be revealed.

In the eighth episode of Touch Your Heart, the Always Law Firm takes a celebratory trip for their win in their latest court case. For those who are unfamiliar with the plot point often shown in K-dramas, companies often take their staff on trips and “vacations” for a job well done as well as for team building.

Besides progressing all other storylines, both secondary and tertiary, within the series, the relationship between Oh Jin-Shim (Yoo In-Na) and Kwon Jung-Rok (Lee Dong-Wook) hits a major milestone as both finally kiss at the episode’s end.

K-drama production usually saves the big relationship kiss for mid-series episodes to help set up the rest of the K-drama to its finale as well as a boost for ratings.

Viewership remains overall the same

With that in mind, tvN would probably hope that Yoo In-Na and Lee Dong-Wook finally kissing would result in a boost in viewership. Overall, that is not the case as viewership remained relatively the same.

According to AGB Nielsen Korea, viewership for the eighth episode was 4.234 percent for the nation with 4.477 percent of it being in Seoul. That is technically a drop for both from the seventh episode.

It is possible tvN will see the ratings boost in the ninth episode as fans want to see what happens next for the main leads in their newfound relationship.

When and where can fans watch Touch Your Heart?

Touch Your Heart airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. KST on tvN. As mentioned earlier, the mid-series episode just recently aired so there are only eight episodes remaining.

For those who do not have access to Korean networks, Touch Your Heart is available to watch, for free with ads in the Americas at least, on Rakuten Viki.