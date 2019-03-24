Touch Your Heart finale: Will the relationship between Yoo In-Na and Lee Dong-Wook’s characters survive fame and fortune [Spoilers]

24th March 2019 9:32 AM ET

Over the course of the last couple of months, fans of popular Total Variety Network (tvN) K-drama Goblin watched with bated breath as the secondary leads reunited in Touch Your Heart. Yoo In-Na and Lee Dong-Wook delivered a compelling love story with just the right amount of mystery, comedy, and suspense.

This coming Wednesday and Thursday, March 27 and 28, 2019, Touch Your Heart will air its penultimate and final episodes. With the events that happened in the previous episode, fans are wondering if Yoo In-Na’s character will have to make a choice between her comeback career or the love of her life.

Choices shall be made

Before continuing onward, it should be noted that the rest of the article will contain potential spoilers for certain viewers.

In the 14th episode, Oh Jin-Shim (Yoo In-Na) finally “touched the heart” of Kwon Jung-Rok (Lee Dong-Wook) after he decided to break off their relationship. At the time, he was making what he thought was a selfless choice.

Ultimately, his feelings for Jin-Shim were far too strong to just let her go. Jin-Shim returned such as she did not want to break up with Jung-Rok and does all she can to stay by his side.

Oh Jin-Shim and Kwon Jung-Rok reuniting do come at a unique time as both of them are now popular for their own specific reasons. The former is popular as she is making a huge comeback. The latter is popular because he is responsible for exposing a huge crime of a person he originally defended in court.

Now that both main leads are back together but also famous for their respective careers, the question is if they will have to choose one or the other?

A simple ending?

For many fans who kept up with the series, they explain that both Oh Jin-Shim and Kwon Jung-Rok were happiest when they worked simplistically together in the law office.

With that in mind, is it possible that both of them would give up their status of fame just to live a simple life together? If not, will they have to choose on life over the other? Or better yet, will they make their love lives and their work, well, work?

Happily Ever After

Ultimately, the writers have two full episodes in which they can write the best possible ending for Oh Jin-Shim and Kwon Jung-Rok. With the antagonists captured and in custody as well as both Jin-Shim and Jung-Rok enjoying success in their careers and being back together again, the writers can go in any direction.

The penultimate and final episodes of Touch Your Heart will air on Wednesday and Thursday, March 27 and 28, 2019, at 9:30 p.m. KST on tvN.

For international viewers, at least in the Americas, Touch Your Heart is free to watch, with ads, exclusively on Rakuten Viki.