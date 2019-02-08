Touch Your Heart debut: tvN K-Drama starring Goblin co-stars Yoo In-Na and Lee Dong-Wook touches the hearts of fans

Touch Your Heart is the newest K-drama airing on tvN . It stars Lee Dong-Wook and Yoo In-Na, both famous for their second lead roles in Goblin. Pic credit: Total Variety Network (tvN)

After what seemed like an eternity for fans of the K-drama Goblin, the wait for Touch Your Heart to debut is over.

The new series featuring the Goblin second leads Lee Dong-Wook and Yoo In-Na finally aired and it has figuratively touched the hearts of both domestic and international fans who watched it.

Touched the hearts of domestic and international fans

Starting with the domestic audience in South Korea, according to viewership ratings provided by AGB Nielsen Korea, the debut episode earned a Seoul viewership of 5.154 percent for the debut episode and 5.629 percent viewership for the second episode. The difference between both episodes’ viewerships shows a rise in popularity.

The viewership for the nation of South Korea was also high, but both AGB Nielsen Korea and TNmS Media Korea recorded a decrease from the first and second episodes. The former recorded 4.736 for the debut episode and 4.583 percent for the second episode. The latter recorded 5.6 percent for the debut episode and 4.9 percent for the latter episode.

For international viewership, we at least know those who watched it through Rakuten Viki enjoyed the first two episodes. The K-drama is still considered too new to be ranked among other K-dramas in popularity (or at least most viewings), but the viewer ratings so far have 646 ratings (as of the publication of this article) averaging 9.7 out of 10 stars.

A love story between a falling star and a rising lawyer

Touch Your Heart is a romantic comedy between a falling top star and a prickly lawyer.

Oh Jin-Shim — better known by her stage name Oh Yoon-Seo (Yoo In-Na) — was a popular Hallyu star. Unfortunately, a reported scandal results in her downfall. Two years after the incident, she gets an offer to star in a K-drama. The writer will give Jin-Shim a “second chance” as long as she trains as a secretary for a law firm for about three months.

The reason why the writer wants Oh Jin-Shim to train as a secretary for a law firm was that she wants Jin-Shim to truly act like a lawyer, her character’s occupation. Jin-Shim works as a secretary under Lawyer Kwon Jung-Rok (Lee Dong-Wook).

It should also be noted that Oh Jin-Shim is only popular because of her looks. Despite being popular for more than a decade, she is recognized as a bad actress.

As for the debut and second episodes, tvN went all out to hook viewers. The first episode alone had an entire scene referencing Descendants of the Sun. The supporting cast consists of popular Korean actors, some who were in Goblin. Finally, the comedy was executed. One of the best scenes was Oh Jin-Shim remembering one of her scenes from one of her past K-dramas as it gave viewers a look at just how bad her acting was.

How can K-drama fans watch Touch Your Heart?

Touch Your Heart airs on tvN on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. KST.

For international viewers who may not have access to Korean cable network channels specifically those in North and South America, Touch Your Heart is available to watch for free, with ads, on Rakuten Viki.