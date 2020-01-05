Touch Preview: Joo Sang-Wook and Kim Bo-Ra will ‘make-up’ their lives for new beginnings and love in Channel A K-Drama

The first season of K-dramas for 2020 are well on their way as fans anticipate what to watch next.

Right now, the current season is going strong with the continued success of Hot Stove League and the high anticipation for the second season debut of Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim. However, there are still plenty of other K-dramas to look forward to.

One such K-drama is Touch. Airing on Channel A, Joo Sang-Wook and Kim Bo-Ra hope to entice fans as they act as make-up artists looking for a second chance in life. Given the star power and that it is a highly-anticipated K-drama from a “newer network,” viewers are looking forward to the series.

Two failures find a second chance at love through make-up

Cha Jeong-Hyeok (Joo Sang-Wook) was a popular makeup artist in his time. Unfortunately, he has fallen on hard times, is no longer popular, in debt, and unemployed.

Han Soo-Yeon (Kim Bo-Ra) has been a trainee to be a K-pop idol for a decade. She takes part in an audition to finally make her debut but by some mysterious case, she is removed from the program.

By chance, Han Soo-Yeon finds a new purpose in her life: makeup. It is also by chance that she runs into Cha Jeong-Hyeok, who was able to become a makeup artist again by happenstance. She joins him as his assistant and as they “touch-up” their lives, they both “touch” each others’ hearts.

The secondary leads are played by Han Da-Gam and Lee Tae-Hwan. The former plays Baek Ji-Yoon, a top actress with a strong desire to succeed. The latter plays Kang Do-Jin is also a popular actor.

‘Key Reasons’ to look forward to in Touch

Right before Touch premiered, Channel A released three “key reasons” to watch Touch. Two of the points are often used by networks to describe their K-dramas in which Channel A states Touch will have “intriguing romance” and “diverse characters and perfect chemistry.”

However, what really catches K-dramas viewers’ eyes is that Channel A is claiming it is the first K-drama about makeup. The network wanted to capture the makeup world as intense when it is mostly seen as glamorous. In short, it will really show what the lives of makeup artists are really like.

Finally, Touch will not just show how the lives of makeup artists are but will focus on how the globally popular K-beauty industry is as a whole.

This will also include makeup beauty tips being shared with viewers each episode. It will be similar to how Doojoon of Highlight shared food trivia in the Let’s Eat series or Ha Seok-Jin sharing cleaning tips in Your House Helper.

Touch just recently debuted on Channel A, January 3, 2020, at 11 p.m. KST. Subsequent episodes will air on Fridays and Saturdays at 11 p.m. KST. At this moment, there is no clear-cut number of how many episodes will air.

For international fans especially those living in the Americas, Touch is available to watch on Rakuten Viki for free.