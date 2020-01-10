Touch debut: Joo Sang-Wook and Kim Bo-Ra excel in the makeup world but fans unsure about K-Drama airing on Channel A

Earlier this month, Channel A promoted their upcoming K-drama, Touch. Starring Joo Sang-Wook (Fates & Furies, Fantastic) and Kim Bo-Ra (Her Private Life, SKY Castle), the series would take viewers into the cutthroat world of makeup told through a romantic comedy.

Along with the star-studded main cast, Channel A gave the stereotypical promises most networks offer about their K-dramas but also made it known Touch would be the first K-drama centered on makeup.

Though the debut was overall very entertaining, Touch didn’t get the viewership compared to other K-dramas that debut. It is highly-possible the reason why is that viewers have “little faith” in Channel A, a new network for many of the viewers.

Joo Sang-Wook and Kim Bo-Ra are amazing in makeup

It is a shame not as many people tuned in to watch Touch as its debut was very good. The actors played their characters exceptionally well, the story’s pace was fast enough to keep viewers’ attention but slow enough to build a foundation, and the direction was on point.

Joo Sang-Wook played Cha Jeong-Hyeok — the CEO of Cha Cosmetics — very well. He was pompous, self-centered, but still lacking. His character reminds me of the character he played in Fantastic.

As for Kim Bo-Ra, she plays K-pop trainee idol Han Soo-Yeon, and she shows hope of becoming an actual idol after ten years but also fears that she may never debut. The chemistry they share makes the pair believable in everything they do together.

As for the secondary leads, Lee Tae-Hwan as Kang Do-Jin and Han Da-Gam as Baek Ji-Yoon, add to any conflicts pertaining to the plot directly with the main leads well. They don’t feel “forced in.”

Lack of viewership because of Channel A?

Overall, Touch is a solid K-drama that fans should surely check out. Unfortunately, it is airing on a network that is most likely limited to certain viewers in Korea and mostly unknown to viewers internationally.

In Korea, the viewership ratings for Touch were quite dismal even for cable network numbers. According to AGB Nielsen Korea, the first episode earned 0.847 percent viewership while the second episode earned a little more at 0.907 percent viewership for the entire nation.

Internationally, Touch has lower ratings compared to other K-dramas. Specifically in the Americas, the K-drama has an average rating of 8.7 out of 10 stars. To be fair, a lot of the “negative reviews” were viewers complaining that subtitles couldn’t be written quick enough.

For those who don’t know, subtitling on Rakuten Viki is provided by unpaid volunteers. Depending on the hype a K-drama might get, it might get a ton of subtitlers or just a meager number.

As time goes by, Touch is sure to reach and appeal to more people. For domestic viewers in Korea, Touch airs on Fridays and Saturdays at 11 p.m. KST on Channel A.

For international fans specifically those who live in the Americas, Touch airs exclusively on Rakuten Viki for free, with ads.