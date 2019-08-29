The Great Show K-Drama debut: Song Seung-Heon brings ‘freshness’ to political dramas by adding family and rom-com aspects

The last couple of seasons of K-dramas has seen a trend toward politics. Chief of Staff took on a unique direction in which staff members of political candidates took the spotlight instead of the candidates themselves.

Just recently, the Total Variety Network (tvN) recently concluded the K-drama adaption of Designated Survivor — Designated Survivor: 60 Days. It gave viewers a taste of what a “good man as president” could be.

Now the trend continues as tvN debuts their newest political K-drama, The Great Show. Just like how other recent K-dramas added “freshness” to the genre, this K-drama adds something new. Song Seung-Heon stars in this political series that doubles as a family series and rom-com.

The Great Show begins

The Great Show is the latest K-drama airing on tvN. It stars Song Seung-Heon as Wi Dae-Han, a former politician who almost became an assemblyman.

However, he lost when a detail from his family’s past cost him the position. Lee Sun-Bin plays Jung Soo-Hyun, Dae-Han’s former collegemate and lover who hasn’t gotten over Dae-Han in the past 14 years.

One day, a young girl named Han Da-Jung (Noh Jeong-Eui) arrives, claiming to be Wi Dae-Han’s daughter. With influence from Jung Soo-Hyun, Dae-Han decides to take in Da-Jung and her three other siblings.

Suddenly, his political mind kickstarts and he realizes the adopted family could help rid him of the “sinner” moniker he had gained. Thus begins “The Great Show.”

On to a good start despite controversial family topics

The debut and second episodes of The Great Show aired on Monday and Tuesday, August 26 and August 27.

According to the viewership ratings provided by AGB Nielsen Korea, the series is off to a good start domestically with both episodes averaging about three percent for the nation and 3.375 percent for Seoul.

The viewership ratings in Korea are good if we take into account the family topics used in the first and second episodes are considered controversial in Korea.

To this day, single-parent households (especially when the single parent is the mother), remarried families, and step- and half-siblings are considered somewhat taboo.

To see such family relationships accepted as the center point of a K-drama shows fans are becoming more open-minded.

The Great Show just started airing. We will see just where Wi Dae-Han goes throughout the 16 episodes which air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. KST on tvN.

For international viewers who do not have access to Korean networks, especially those living in the Americas, The Great Show is available to watch for free on Rakuten Viki.