The Fiery Priest is a surprise hit, fans love unique faith-centered story in SBS K-Drama

The Fiery Priest is the newest K-drama currently airing on the Seoul Broadcasting System.

Initially, fans did not think the concept would be anything special. Much to their surprise, the K-drama is a huge hit as that very concept is what makes it stand out from other currently-airing K-dramas, especially in the same time slot it airs.

What is The Fiery Priest about?

According to the synopsis given by SBS, The Fiery Priest — also known as Hot Blooded Priest — is a unique crime mystery K-drama which has a central base in Catholicism.

Priest Kim Hae-Il (Kim Nam-Gil) is sent to his old Parish in which its elderly priest, a person Hae-Il respected and looked up to, is found dead. He joins forces with Detective Goo Dae-Young (Kim Sung-Kyun) and Prosecutor Park Kyung-Sun (Honey Lee) to solve the case.

The synopsis gives off a sense that The Fiery Priest would be a crime melodrama. However, it has numerous scenes of comedy in it thus giving the series a light-hearted touch.

This, in turn, has appealed to a wider array of viewers instead of those who simply prefer melodrama.

The viewership dramatically jumps in a short time

As mentioned earlier, The Fiery Priest was a surprise hit among fans. Domestically, the K-drama debuted with double-digit viewership, as recorded by AGB Nielsen Korea.

The first episode earned 10.4 percent viewership for the nation and 11.6 percent for Seoul. In less than two weeks, the viewership jumped by average from six to seven percent. The sixth episode had the highest ratings with 16.2 percent for the nation and 18.5 percent for Seoul.

With only two weeks worth of episodes released — eight episodes at approximately 30 minutes each — that is extremely good.

As for international viewership, at least for the Americas, it has a positive score of 9.2 out 10 averaged among 182 ratings on Rakuten Viki. It is also in the top 50 for most-watched K-dramas on the video-streaming platform.

Where can fans watch The Fiery Priest?

The Fiery Priest airs on Fridays and Saturdays at 11 p.m. KST on SBS. For those who do not have access to Korean networks or for those living in the Americas, it is available to watch for free, with ads, on Rakuten Viki.