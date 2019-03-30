The Fiery Priest continues to grow in popularity, hits all-time high with newest fight featuring Ahn Chang-Hwan

Earlier this year, it was reported that Fiery Priest, also known as Hot-Blooded Priest, was a surprise hit among K-drama fans. The concept of the series, at first, seemed too farfetched to be taken seriously. However, viewers seem to love it.

Now, The Fiery Priest is not only a surprise hit among K-drama fans, but it is also continuously growing in popularity. Recently, it hit an all-time high with its latest episodes especially with the newest fight scene featuring Ahn Chang-Hwan.

Fight scenes are a major part of Fiery Priest

It should be noted that anyone who’s watched Fiery Priest knows that fight scenes make up a major part of the K-drama. You get an idea just how important they can be in the first episode (also shown in Episode “0”) when Father Kim Hae-Il (Kim Nam-Gil) is dishing out his version of “Holy Justice” among sinners.

There are plenty more fight scenes to enjoy in Fiery Priest, but the latest one features Ahn Chang-Hwan. In the fight, it is revealed that Chang-Hwan was hiding Muay Thai martial arts skills. He ends up flexing them much to the delight of viewers.

The scene with Ahn Chang-Hwan was so popular, the minute featuring him and his fighting abilities recorded the highest viewership rating in South Korea for the series at 23.6 percent.

Consistently growing in popularity

The fight scene featuring Ahn Chang-Hwan may record the highest viewership, but the series overall is growing in popularity with each passing episode. According to TNmS Media Korea, the latest episode recorded its highest viewership ratings yet at 15.5 percent.

As for AGB Nielsen Korea, the viewership may not be the highest as the 20th episode still holds that title, but the viewership was still in the double-digits. The nation recorded 17.9 percent while Seoul recorded 19.6 percent.

Internationally, or at least through Rakuten Viki, Fiery Priest is not as popular as it only has 7,885 followers. The rating is high though at 9.1 out of 10 across 390 ratings. Other K-dramas seem to take precedence right now such as the series finale of Touch Your Heart and He Is Psychometric.

Fiery Priest airs on SBS on Fridays and Saturdays at 10 p.m. KST up to a scheduled total of 40 episodes. For international audiences specifically in the Americas, Fiery Priest is available for free, with ads, on Rakuten Viki.