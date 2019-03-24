Spring Turns to Spring Finale: Lee Yoo-Ri and Uhm Ji-Won Series ends differently from previous bodyswap K-Dramas but fails to entice viewers [Spoilers]

24th March 2019 9:22 AM ET

Just recently, Spring Turns into Spring — also known as Spring is Coming and Spring Must Be Coming — aired its finale. Despite it utilizes a concept that was well-received in the past, it did very little for this K-drama. In the end, the series starring Lee Yoo-Ri and Uhm Ji-Won failed to entice viewers.

Enjoying the life they are given

Spring Turns into Spring ended a tad bit different from previous K-dramas utilizing the body swap concept. In previous K-dramas, body swapping would end after the conflict which causes such is resolved. Not in Spring Turns into Spring. In the final episode, we learn that Kim Bo-Mi (Lee Yoo-Ri) and Lee Bom (Uhm Ji-Won) still switch even after taking the potion.

Unlike how they were at the beginning of the series, the body swap now happens monthly and Kim Bo-Mi and Lee Bom decide to enjoy their time when they swap bodies. This opens a new dynamic for the finale.

Low averages for the series despite a unique take

Despite the unique take of the body swap concept throughout the entire series, Spring Turns to Spring did not do well. Both domestic and international viewership was low.

The penultimate and final episodes of Spring Turns to Spring aired on Tuesday, March 21, 2019, at approximately 10 p.m. KST. After airing, the average for the entire series by AGB Nielsen Korea was 2.51 percent for the nation, 2.92 percent for Seoul. As for its highest rating, that was earned with their 30th episode on Monday, March 20, 2019. The episode’s nationwide rating was 4.3 percent.

International viewership through Rakuten Viki was also low. Only 4.5 thousand viewers subscribed to the show despite its 9.3 out of 10 average rating.

What were the reasons Spring Turns to Spring failed?

There are no official reasons why Spring Turns to Spring failed to entice audiences. Among those who did watch the K-drama, many have given their opinions on why.

One good opinion is that the body swap concept works only when one character is male and the other is female. Another good opinion was the lack of development for somewhat established love lines. And for those who watch a lot of daytime K-dramas, one opinion thought it lacked surprise relationships.

Whatever the case may be, Spring Turns to Spring has aired. Though it did not do well during its initial run, it might find a second life, at least internationally in the Americas, now that the entire series is available to watch.

Spring Turns to Spring is available to watch for free, with ads, on Rakuten Viki.