Song Joong-Ki files for divorce from Song Hye-Kyo, Descendants of the Sun stars release statements

After only a little over two years, the fairytale-like marriage between the two top stars of Descendants of the Sun is over. Just recently, it was reported that Song Joong-Ki has filed for divorce from his wife Song Hye-Kyo.

In the aftershock of the breaking news, it was truly made official when the representatives of both Joong-Ki and Hye-Kyo provided statements on the split.

Song Joong-Ki files for divorce after a year and a half of marriage

News of Song Joong-Ki filing for divorce from his wife Song Hye-Kyo was first made known through Korean news outlet Naver. According to their report, the law firm of Park Jae-Hyun, representing Joong-Ki, announced, “Our law firm filed for divorce on behalf of Song Joong-Ki at the Seoul Family Court on June 26.”

The law firm of Park Jae-Hyun also wanted to convey a statement that Song Joong-Ki made to the public.

“Hello. This is Song Joong-Ki. First, I’d like to apologize for delivering this unfortunate news to the many fans who love and care for me. I have begun the process of filing for divorce from Song Hye-Kyo. Rather than denouncing one another and arguing over who is to blame, I hope that the divorce process can be wrapped up amicably. I ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that it is difficult to discuss the details of my personal life, and I will recover from my current wounds and do my utmost as an actor to repay you through great productions in the future. Thank you.”

Eventually, the United Artists Agency (UAA) Korea responded on behalf of Song Hye-Kyo in a statement of their own. The only difference between Hye Kyo’s and Song Joong-Ki’s statements is that she provided a reason for their divorce.

“We find it unfortunate that we are greeting you with unhappy news. After careful consideration, actress Song Hye Kyo and her husband are taking the first steps toward a divorce. The reason [for the divorce] is differences in personality,” continued the agency, “and because the two were unable to overcome their differences, they were forced to come to this decision. We respectfully ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that we cannot confirm any further details out of respect for the two actors’ personal lives. Additionally, we urge you to refrain from making scandalous posts and speculative comments.”

Damage control and moving on

From what we can discern from the statements given from both Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo, they are trying to do “damage control” while they move on with their lives. This is best represented when UAA Korea asked fans to refrain from making scandalous posts and speculative comments.

It is probably best that we remember Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo as A-list actors starring in K-dramas and K-movies we all love to watch. Right now, Song Joong-Ki is starring in an epic fantasy K-drama exclusive on Netflix, Arthdal Chronicles.

As for Song Hye-Kyo, she made her successful comeback to K-dramas last year in the K-drama Encounter (also known as Boyfriend) starring alongside Park Bo-Gum.