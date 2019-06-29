Just recently, it was reported that A-list Korean couple, Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo were going through a divorce. The news came as a shock to fans, especially those who really pushed for their relationship after the success of K-drama, Descendants of the Sun.

Representatives for both Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo have now come forward asking people not to write malicious comments and rumors about the split.

However, that hasn’t stopped allegations spreading that Park Bo-Gum is the reason for the Song-Song’s couple’s divorce.

Now Bo-Gum’s agency, which happens to also be Song Joong-Ki’s agency, are taking a legal stand against such comments and rumors.

Song Hye-Kyo’s ‘other’ man

The rumor that Park Bo-Gum was responsible for the split started to spread after it was announced that Song Joong-Ki had filed for divorce from Song Hye-Kyo.

It comes after Bo-Gum played the leading man in Encounter (also known as Boyfriend), Hye-Kyo’s comeback K-drama after her marriage to Joong-Ki.

Though Encounter wasn’t as impactful as Descendants of the Sun, it was overall a major success earning double-digit viewership ratings domestically in South Korea and a lot of international love and appeal on streaming services.

The chemistry between Song Hye-Kyo and Park Bo-Gum was so good, some people started questioning if there was “something going on between the two.” Most however rationalized that both were simply really good at their jobs as actors. With Hye-Kyo’s divorce, however, the rumors started.

Blossom Entertainment takes a stand

Park Bo-Gum has made it known that he had nothing to do with the Song-Song couple’s divorce. However, with the allegations continuing, Blossom Entertainment says it is now taking legal action on the matter.

“Hello. This is Blossom Entertainment. We write to inform you that we began legal action on June 27, 2019 regarding malicious slander and the spreading of false rumors, as well as posts with various rumors and defamation, about our artists. Malicious slander and the spreading of false rumors about our artists online, offline, or via mobile is clearly a criminal act, and it is causing harm to not only the artists but also their families, agency, and fans. Therefore in order to protect the basic rights of our artists, Blossom Entertainment has begun taking legal action. We plan to take legal measures without making agreements over former cases of harm as well as defamation later on and additional cases as well. In addition, we inform you that we will be taking strong action without lenience or coming to agreement in such cases of harm against our artists. We sincerely thank everyone who loves Blossom Entertainment’s artists, and we ask for your continued support and love. Thank you.”

The news surrounding Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo’s divorce is still emerging. More information on the situation between the former A-list couple will be reported as soon as it is made available.