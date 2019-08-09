Sojin of Girl’s Day auditioned for Stove League, the baseball K-drama; Namgoong Min in talks to play lead

Park So-Jin — better known by her K-pop idol mononym as the leader of Girl’s Day, Sojin — has been working on her career outside of music since 2014. In this case, she’s been acting primarily in K-dramas. Now, it seems she is making the leap to the main cast, as she has auditioned for Stove League, the baseball K-drama in which Namgoong Min is also in talks to act in.

Waiting for the callback

On Friday, August 9, it was reported that Sojin recently auditioned for the upcoming K-drama, Stove League, which will air on the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) sometime in the future. Her entertainment agency representing her acting career, Noon Company, recently released a statement on the matter to Star News.

“Sojin recently auditioned for a supporting role on ‘Stove League.’ We are still waiting for a response. Her casting has not been confirmed yet.”

Stove League is the same K-drama that Namgoong Min was previously announced to be in talks with for the male lead role.

As for the K-drama itself, not much is known about the plot. What we do know is that Stove League is set during the “preparation period” of a baseball team that is dead last in the league. It seems their embarrassing title will stay with them for one year until a new general manager named Baek Seung-Soo (the role Namgoong Min is in talks for) is hired on.

Working with a popular chameleon!

If Sojin does get the part, and if Namgoong Min does take on the main role, she’ll be working alongside an actor who is known as a chameleon in the Korean film industry. Namgoong Min has shown a wide girth in his acting fortitude over the years with roles in both television and movies.

Just with K-dramas alone, Namgoong Min has played serious characters in A Girl Who Sees Smells, Remember, and Man to Man. He has also played goofy or comedic characters in Good Manager and The Undateables.

Working alongside Namgoong Min has a high number of positives for Sojin, especially for her acting career.

For those interested in checking out the girth of work Namgoong Min has been in (latest K-drama was Doctor P) or the work Sojin has done (latest K-drama was Her Private Life), it is available on Rakuten Viki.