Save Me 2 preview: Um Tae-Goo, Cheon Ho-Jin, Esom, and Kim Young-Min continue K-Drama series in which the enemy has grown in power

The Orion Cinema Network (OCN) is coming strong with subsequent seasons to some of their most thrilling K-dramas. One such K-drama is the popular series Voice. OCN hopes the third season is filled with just as many thrills and suspense that brought in viewers making the previous season the highest in viewership ratings for the network.

Now OCN is recently airing another subsequent season of another one of their popular thrillers, Save Me 2. Expanding on the story from the previous season backed by a new cast, they hope to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

A dangerous religious cult grows in power

Save Me 2 is the sequel to the first season which previously aired two years ago back in 2017. Without giving too much information about the first season’s plot away, it is about a girl who is surrounded by suspicious people as she quietly whispers “Save me!” in a dark, neighborhood alleyway.

A couple of unemployed youths find and rescue her only to discover she is trapped in a pseudo-religious cult. They try to help her as best as they could what ensues is a sequence of horrifying, tension-filled events.

In the second season, the story continues after the events of the first but this time with a new cast in a specific location. Save Me had viewers dive into the world of the pseudo-religious cult, Save Me 2 will have its cast go on with their daily lives in the city of Wolchoori. Every day, the pseudo-religious cult sows more discord in the city and its citizens have to deal with it.

Kim Min-Cheol (Um Tae-Goo) was once a promising judo athlete in his high school days, but, due to his personality with a strong sense of justice, he went in and out of prison. One day, he hears that his hometown of Wolchoori is designated as an area to be submerged and residents will receive compensation. Kim Min-Cheol goes back to Wolchoori. He sees strangers in the town and feels something weird.

Choi Kyung-Seok (Cheon Ho-Jin) comes to Wolchoori. He looks like a nice man with a smile on his face. The residents don’t trust him at first, but he helps them receive compensation and they begin to trust him. Choi Kyung-Seok then tries to set up a religious organization.

Kim Young-Sun (Esom) is the younger sister of Kim Min-Cheol. Her life at home is bleak. She is studying nursing and hopes to leave Wolchoori as soon as possible. Her brother Kim Min-Cheol returns home, but her life is still bleak as usual. At that time pastor Sung Cheol-Woo (Kim Young-Min) approaches her.

Save Me 2 is currently airing and is already six episodes in. Two episodes will air per week, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 11 p.m on OCN. For those who don’t have access to Korean television, Save Me 2 streams exclusively, at least here in the Americas, on OnDemandKorea. The first two episodes are free while the latest episode is free in its first 24 hours. All other episodes are available with an ODK pass.