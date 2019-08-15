Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung: Shin Se-Kyung and Cha Eun-Woo’s characters start to develop love lines after mid-series episodes

One of the more popular K-dramas airing this season is a period drama on the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) and Netflix titled Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung. Starring Shin Se-Kyung and Cha Eun-Woo, the series just recently aired its mid-series episode. Much to the delight of fans, the love lines between the two main characters are starting to develop.

Love is now in the air

It took ten episodes for the main characters, Goo Hae-Ryung (Shin Se-Kyung) and Prince Dowon Yi Rim (Cha Eun-Woo) to develop as friends and cohorts of a sort. Throughout that time, there were the first inklings of love, but they were also scenarios that could happen between very close friends of the opposite gender.

So when did the love lines for both main characters start to develop? Most likely in episode nine when both characters fell asleep together in the pagoda. Goo Hae-Ryung is still trying to keep her relationship with Prince Dowon Yi Rim platonic, but the latter is convinced he is in love. We will have to see how the relationship unfolds in the second half of the series.

Holding on to the top spot is a far cry

Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung has remained the number K-drama in its time slot domestically in South Korea. Sad to say this, but being number one for that time slot is a far cry from success as none of the episodes have yet to break the double-digit viewership ceiling.

According to AGB Nielsen Korea, the highest ratings were around seven percent for both Seoul and South Korea. That would be okay if the K-drama aired on a Korean cable network, not a free one.

Thankfully, Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung is doing very well internationally thanks to it airing on Netflix. It is currently one of the top-trending shows on the streaming platform. This achievement is impressive given that its “fellow competition” is Stranger Things and Orange Is the New Black.

Netflix has re-edited the cut of the series so that Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung isn’t 32-episodes long but just 20 (as of now). This cut also helped establish a true mid-series point for viewers. The format on MBC divided an episode into two 35-minute long episodes to include commercials.

For K-drama fans interested in Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung, the series airs four episodes a week, two on Wednesdays and two on Thursdays, starting at 9 p.m. KST on MBC.

For international fans, Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung is exclusive to the streaming platform Netflix. Viewers will need a Netflix subscription to watch the K-drama.