Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim 2 preview: Han Suk-Kyu returns to teach Ahn Hyo-Seop and Lee Sung-Kyung in highly-anticipated second season of SBS medical K-Drama

During the swing K-drama season of 2016 to 2017, the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) aired one of the most popular medical K-dramas within the last decade known as Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim.

Following a string of other popular SBS medical K-dramas, which includes Doctor Stranger, Yong Pal, and Doctor Crush, the popular medical K-drama led by Han Suk-Kyu was the pinnacle of SBS medical K-dramas as it earned high viewership both domestically (almost 30 percent) and internationally (through DramaFever).

Now two years later, Han Suk-Kyu is making a return as Teacher Kim in the upcoming second season of Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim. Joining him are newcomers Ahn- Hyo-Seop and Lee Sung-Kyung.

Teacher Kim is here to teach new students

After saving Chairman Shin, Doctor Kim Sa-Bu (Han Suk-Kyu), also known as Teacher Kim, is now receiving plenty of support as the lead surgeon at Doldam Hospital in the countryside. Unfortunately, the chairman passes away, which causes his “students” to leave. On top of all that, Teacher Kim’s wrist, which was injured three years ago, is starting to act up again.

While going to the main hospital, Teacher Kim meets two people, both second-year fellows for surgery, who are just like his former students but are more lacking.

Seo Woo-Jin (Ahn Hyo-Seop) has excellent skills for surgery but is cynical because he went through a tough life and only does surgery for the money. Cha Eun-Jae (Lee Sung-Kyung) is a smart and confident woman who has never experienced discouragement or failure, most likely because she runs out every time she goes into a surgery room.

Can Teacher Kim teach these two new students the ways of being a good surgeon and unlock the potential in both of them for “real romance?”

When and where to watch?

Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim 2 (also known as Romantic Doctor Kim 2 and Doctor Romantic 2) will air its first episode on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 10 p.m. KST. Subsequent episodes will air on Mondays and Tuesdays at the same time for an estimated total of 16 episodes.

Unfortunately, there is no news of where international viewers (specifically the Americas) can view the second season of Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim. However, for those who haven’t seen the first season, Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim is available to watch for free on Rakuten Viki (as Dr. Romantic).