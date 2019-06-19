Park Min-Young: Did the popular K-Drama star exceed expectation in her second comedy Her Private Life?

Last year, Park Min-Young — a Korean actress well-known for her roles in melodramatic K-dramas — made her first foray into romantic comedies with What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim? opposite Park Seo-Joon.

It proved to be a great move for her career as she was a natural fit for the genre. What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim? ended up as one of the biggest hits for 2018.

Fast forward to this year and Park Min-Young stars in another romantic comedy, titled Her Private Life. Did her latest performance live up to the standards that she set in her first romantic comedy?

Even though her second romcom may not measure up to her first, fans appear more than satisfied and believe Min-Young belongs in the genre.

Her Private Life

Her Private Life is the second romantic comedy in which Park Min-Young starred. Just like with her first rom-com What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?, Her Private Life was produced by the Total Variety Network (tvN).

Alongside Min-Young, Kim Jae-Wook plays the male lead.

Sung Deok-Mi (Park Min-Young) leads a double life. To most, she is the chief curator at the Cheum Museum of Art. She is professional, sophisticated, and excellent at her job.

However, she is also the ultimate fangirl for Cha Shi-An (One), an idol of the boy group White Ocean. Deok-Mi does her best at keeping her professional life and her fangirl life separate.

That changes when Ryan Gold (Kim Jae-Wook), a New York artist, becomes the new art director for Cheum Museum of Art. Unbeknownst to Sung Deok-Mi, Gold knows about her double life. This knowledge leads to some interesting situations fit for a romantic comedy.

Her Private Life does well but doesn’t topple Min-Young’s debut

Her Private Life did well throughout its run. According to viewership ratings provided by both AGB Nielsen Korea and TNmS Media Korea, the romantic comedy averaged 2.664 percent and 3.389 percent respectively for the nation.

Though the numbers are good, given that tvN K-dramas air on a cable (pay) network, it is significantly lower than the averages What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim? earned.

That K-drama had 7.446 percent and 8.3 percent viewership ratings for AGB Nielsen Korea and TNmS Media Korea respectively.

On Rakuten Viki, both K-dramas have an average rating of 9.7 stars out of 10. However, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim? has around 10,000 more ratings than Her Private Life.

As for popularity ranking, Her Private Life ranks number one right now while What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim? ranks fourth. Take into account that What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim? is a year older and is still in the top ten.

Ultimately, all that matters is that Park Min-Young did well in both shows and fans loved both as well.

For those who want to check out either What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim? or Her Private Life, they are both available on Rakuten Viki for free.