Park Joo-Ho and family to take break from The Return Of Superman after wife Anna Park gives birth to third child

Since 2018, Park Joo-Ho, a popular defender for the Korean football (soccer) team Ulsan Hyundai FC, and his family have been featured in the popular Korean variety show, The Return of Superman.

Viewers were delighted to be introduced to his children, especially his daughter Park Na-Eun who often has the cutest interactions with the other children of other dads on the show.

Now Park Joo-Ho’s family might become even more prominent in The Return of Superman as Joo-Ho’s wife Anna gives birth to their third child. As a result, Park Jo-Hoo and his family will take a break from the show.

Congratulations to Park Joo-Ho and Anna Park on their 3rd child

On Thursday, January 16, 2020, Anna Park posted an update on her official Instagram account of a photo of her family’s third child. According to the caption she wrote, “Baby Park” was born two days earlier on Tuesday, January 13, 2020.

Fans of The Return of Superman knew about Anna Park’s pregnancy since the 2019 KBS Entertainment Awards last month. On Friday, December 21, 2019, the day the awards aired, Park Jo-Hoo made the exciting announcement that Anna Park was pregnant with their third child.

After Park Jo-Hoo’s announcement, Kang Bong-Kyu, the chief producer of The Return of Superman, made it known he knew about the pregnancy for a while. He also revealed that Anna Park returned to Switzerland to have her baby.

After it was made public that “Baby Park” was born, a source representing The Return of Superman made it known the production team gave their congratulations to Park Jo-Hoo and his family.

“The production team congratulates them on the safe birth. We’re looking forward to the day the third child appears together on television.”

Taking a break from being Superman

For those who are unfamiliar with the K-variety show, The Return of Superman centers on the concept of celebrity fathers taking care of their children by themselves for two days without the help of their wives. The 48-hour “challenge” begins when the wife is filmed leaving home to enjoy relaxing time off.

During the 48-hour stretch, the celebrity fathers and their children are seen doing tasks their wives have asked them to do, or they are seen out and about exploring new activities. Often times, friends of the celebrity fathers will stop by to interact with the children. Other times, the celebrity fathers will “team-up” so their children can interact with each other.

Given the schedule, The Return of Superman can demand, Park Jo-Hoo and his family have decided to take a break from the show. Jo-Hoo made the announcement on the Sunday, January 19, 2020 episode.

“We are expecting a third child. Our family will be in Switzerland to prepare for delivery, so we will be taking a brief break from The Return of Superman.”

Once again, congratulations to Park Jo-Hoo and his family in welcoming their third child. Fans of The Return of Superman can’t wait to meet the new “bundle of joy” when the family decides to return to the series.

For viewers interested in watching Park Jo-Hoo and his family in The Return of Superman, the series is available to international audiences specifically the Americas on Rakuten Viki for free with ads.

Other celebrity fathers and their families featured on the show include Sam Hammington (Korean television personality), Moon Hee-Joon (former leader of K-pop boy group H.O.T.), Hong Kyung-Min (singer/actor), and Do Kyung-Wan (news anchor).