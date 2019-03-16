Park Han-Byul will remain on Love In Sadness despite her husband, Yoo In-Suk, being a part of the prostitution scandal centered on Seungri

By War Omega

16th March 2019

Park Han-Byul, the popular Korean actress known for her roles in I Have a Lover and Borg Mom, will remain on the cast for Love in Sadness despite her indirect connection to Seungri’s scandal.

People call for Park Han-Byul’s removal from Love in Sadness

The reason why many people are calling for Park Han-Byul to be removed from Love in Sadness is the fact she is married to Yoo In-Suk. In-Suk, the CEO of Yuri Holdings, turns out to be one of the major individuals in Seungri’s scandal, specifically the controversial chatroom exposing prostitution and illegal filming of girls during sexual activity.

At the time, there had been no discussion between Park Han-Byul and the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation in her leaving the K-drama.

“Park Han Byul is currently filming the latter half of ‘Love in Sadness’. She plans to complete filming for the rest of the drama. Nothing has been discussed with producers regarding her withdrawal from the drama. As of now, she plans to complete the drama.”

Soon after, the two parties had discussions on the matter and it has been decided the situation is wholly Yoo In-Suk’s and not her own.

“We have not had any discussions regarding her departure with the producers. We’ve also confirmed with MBC once again. It’s an issue involving her husband, not Park Han Byul herself. We’re cautious because it’s her personal matters but please watch her till the end.”

Only time will tell if Love in Sadness will take a hit

Career-wise, it is good that Park Han-Byul is staying on as the female lead of Love in Sadness. So far, twelve 30-minute episodes have already aired out of a scheduled/planned forty episodes. Love in Sadness hit double-digit viewership on its fifth episode.

According to the synopsis provided by MBC, Love in Sadness is a story about Yoon Ma-Ri (Park Han-Byul) who is in an unhappy marriage with Kang In-Wook (Ryu Soo-Young).

After meeting a kind-hearted plastic surgeon named Seo Jung-Won (Ji Hyun-Woo), he takes pity on Ma-Ri and operates on her face to help her start a new life with a new identity.

Love in Sadness airs four episodes on Saturdays from 8:45 p.m. KST to 11:10 p.m. KST on MBC. For international fans specifically in the Americas, it is available to watch for free, with ads, on Rakuten Viki.