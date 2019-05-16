Nokdu Flower preview: ODK airs their first period K-Drama featuring Jo Jung-Suk, Yoon Shi-Yoon, and Han Ye-Ri

Recently, OnDemandKorea (ODK) has stepped up their game when it comes to airing exclusive K-dramas on their streaming platform. Right now, they are advertising four K-dramas that will be exclusive only to them, at least in the Americas.

The first one is a period drama known as Nokdu Flower and for fans who liked past period K-dramas like Moon Embracing the Sun, Scarlet Heart Ryeo, and Moonlight Drawn by Clouds, they should check Nokdu Flower out.

What is Nokdu Flower all about?

Nokdu Flower — also known as Nokdukkot or Mung Bean Flower, formerly Ugeumchi — is a period K-drama starring Jo Jung-Suk (Two Cops, Familiar Wife), Yoon Shi-Yoon (Grand Prince, Your Honor), and Han Ye-Ri (Hello, My Twenties! Series and Switch).

The story happens during the Battle of Ugeumchi, which took place during the Donghak Peasant Revolution of 1894. Baek Yi-Kang (Jo Jung-Suk) and Baek Yi-Hyun (Yoon Shi-Yoon) are half-brothers fighting on opposite sides of the battle.

Yi-Kang is the illegitimate older son who was born out of wedlock as the son of his father’s wife’s handmaid. He is discriminated against by his family due to his mother’s low status. Yi-Hyun is the legitimate younger son who received an elite education in Japan and is preparing for the civil service exam.

The two half-brothers’ upbringing will put them on opposing sides of the revolution, especially when it comes to a woman, Song Ja-In (Han Ye-Ri), a daughter from an elite family who is charismatic and strong-minded, running a shop in trading goods for money.

Nokdu Flower starts out strong

Nokdu Flower began airing on Friday, April 26, 2019. The debut episode made a huge viewership impact with the first episode earning 8.6 percent for the nation with 10.1 percent for Seoul followed by the second episode that same day with 11.5 percent for the nation and 13.2 percent for Seoul, as recorded by AGB Nielsen Korea.

Since then, the viewership has leveled among K-drama fans who are legitimately interested in the K-drama compared to those who moved on to others. Nevertheless, Nokdu Flower is still in its initial airing stage and can possibly build up its viewer base if its story proves to be worth watching.

The period drama is one of four exclusives on OnDemandKorea

Nokdu Flower is one of the four K-dramas exclusives to ODK. Ergo, the streaming service is heavily pushing the series as viewers can only watch with an ODK Plus membership. Take note that all episodes are initially free but only for a short amount of time.

However, ODK does give viewers a teaser of some sorts making the first two episodes free for viewing. This gives viewers the chance to see if they want to continue watching Nokdu Flower with an ODK Plus membership or to move on to another K-drama.

Nokdu Flower airs on Fridays and Saturdays at 11 p.m. KST on SBS TV. The K-drama is expected to run a length of 48 episodes, two 30-minute episodes per air day. For those, specifically in the Americas at least, who don’t have access to Korean networks,

Nokdu Flower is exclusive to ODK. The first two episodes are free-to-watch while subsequent episodes require an ODK Plus membership.