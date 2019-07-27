Ma Dong-Seok joins the MCU: Train To Busan and The Outlaws actor becomes first Hallyu star to join Marvel Cinematic Universe in The Eternals

One of the most successful franchises under the Disney umbrella presently is the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). With the completion of Phase Three, in which it took a decade for production to write and finish the story, fans wonder what to look forward to as we approach Phase Four. Fortunately, we already had a small taste on what Phase Four will bring us at San Diego Comic-Con this year.

However, there was one detail that stood out for fans of Hallyu or the Korean Wave. Phase Four will feature its first Hallyu star. Ma Dong-Seok, a popular Korean actor known for his action roles, will be playing a role in the upcoming MCU movie The Eternals.

Ma Dong-Seok is revealed as Don Lee at SDCC!

The news of Ma Dong-Seok acting in The Eternals was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con. According to the panel, Ma Dong-Seok (who is going by his English actor name Don Lee) will join Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, and Kumail Nanjiani in the upcoming film.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THE ETERNALS with Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh and Don Lee. Directed by Chloé Zhao. In theaters November 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/k6ZgfX38VW — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

For those who don’t know anything about The Eternals comic book series, it was created back in 1976 by Jack Kirby. It is a story of a superhuman race known as the Eternals created millions of years ago as a result of genetic experimentation on Earth by the Celestials, an ancient race of entities that possessed vast matter and energy manipulation. The Celestials were also notorious for their utilization of the Infinity Stones.

Ma Dong-Seok will be playing the role of Gilgamesh, an ancient being who was king of Uruk in Sumeria and has since fought against evil over centuries. A bit of a spoiler for those who don’t know the comics but Gilgamesh becomes an Avenger and at this time, the ranks for the Avengers need to be filled up again after losing Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow.

Perfect to play Gilgamesh

Having Ma Dong-Seok play Gilgamesh is perfect casting for him. Gilgamesh is an action-type character known for his superhuman abilities including strength, durability, agility, and reflexes. Dong-Seok has much experience playing the action character which includes roles in Train to Busan, The Outlaws, and Squad 38 (also known as Tax Team 38, 38 Revenue Collection Unit, Police Unit 38, and Task Force 38).

Marvel’s The Eternals still is a while away until it airs. It will drop in theaters next year on November 6, 2020, in North America. Until then, check out Ma Dong-Seok’s works on Rakuten Viki. Some suggestions include The Outlaws, Squad 38, and Bad Guys.