Kim Woo-Bin shocks fans with new pictorial showcasing long hair, the first since being diagnosed with cancer back in 2017

It has been about two years, but Hallyu fans, especially those who love K-dramas and K-movies, are happy to see Kim Woo-Bin is making a comeback. After debuting in 2009, Woo-Bin’s breakout year came in 2013 when he starred in the teen K-drama School 2013.

He also had star roles in other K-dramas like Heirs, opposite Park Shin-Hye, and Uncontrollably Fond, opposite Bae Suzy.

Unfortunately, Kim Woo-Bin’s career suddenly came to a standstill when he was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. Since then, he’s been getting treatment and recovering.

Now, fans are happy to see that Kim Woo-Bin seems to be making a comeback. This includes going back to the photoshoot circuit in which his latest shoot has fans in shock as he flaunts long, flowing hair.

Kim Woo-Bin flaunts his long hair for fans

On Friday, the new images of Kim Woo-Bin were released. Through his entertainment company and agency SidusHQ, he took a unique shoot that showcased him with long hair in the monochrome head and bust shots.

Such aura! 🔥 Check out these photos of Kim Woo Bin in his latest pictorial by Sidus HQ Source: https://t.co/IJsPabfvay pic.twitter.com/Khbd9r22rK — The Seoul Story (@theseoulstory) December 27, 2019

A representative from SidusHQ further verified that their intent with the photoshoot was to take images when his hair was longer in order to present them later.

“We did this photoshoot when [Kim Woo Bin] had very long hair as a way to record it to show to fans who weren’t able to greet him during that time. We planned it specifically like a gift for later.”

More to come from Kim Woo-Bin

Thankfully for fans, this is not a one-and-done teaser for Kim Woo-Bin. He is currently making a comeback to Korean entertainment. Prior to this photoshoot, it was reported that Woo-Bin would make his return to Korean television as the narrator of a documentary on the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation.

According to reports, Kim Woo-Bin will be providing his narrative voice for a documentary titled Humanimal. It showcases the life and death of human beings and animals around the world in an epic story of coexistence.

Kim Woo-Bin is also in talks to make his return to K-movies. He is currently in talks to star in a new film directed by Choi Dong-Hoon.

We will be seeing more of Kim Woo-Bin as we move into 2020. There is no news about his return to K-dramas as of yet. However, the fact that he’s making public appearances, doing photoshoots, and negotiating roles is a sign we won’t have to wait too long.