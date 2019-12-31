Kim Soo-Hyun leaves KeyEast Entertainment — My Love From Another Star K-Drama actor rumored to be setting up one-man agency

Subscribe to our K-drama and K-pop newsletter!

One of the biggest stars in the Korean film industry today is Kim Soo-Hyun. The actor is known primarily for starring in the popular 2013 K-drama, My Love From Another Star, but has many other popular credits including the K-drama Producer and the K-movie Miss Granny.

This year, Kim Soo-Hyun made his return to acting after serving his mandatory military service. His first acting credit since his return was a cameo appearance at the very end of the popular K-drama, Hotel Del Luna.

Kim Soo-Hyun is so popular that his cameo appearance at the end of Hotel Del Luna sparked conversation among K-drama fans. Many wanted Hotel Blue Moon to be an official spin-off of Hotel Del Luna featuring Soo-Hyun as the main lead.

There hasn’t been any word by the Total Variety Network (tvN) on the possible K-drama spin-off, but at this moment, they may have to wait if they do want to make a Hotel Blue Moon series. Reportedly, Kim Soo-Hyun will be leaving KeyEast Entertainment once his contract expires. Supposedly, he will form a one-man agency after he leaves.

One of the most popular actors in Korea will leave KeyEast

On Tuesday, December 31, 2019, KeyEast Entertainment announced that they will part ways with Kim Soo-Hyun once his exclusive contract concludes. The agency released an official statement to the public regarding the upcoming departure.

“We wish to notify you that as of today, our exclusive management contract with Kim Soo Hyun, who has been with KeyEast for ten years since 2010, has come to an end.”

As mentioned in their statement, KeyEast Entertainment and Kim Soo-Hyun have been together for a decade. Ergo, the former is showing plenty of gratitude for the last ten years despite Soo-Hyun wanting to leave. As a matter of fact, KeyEast Entertainment has asked everyone to continue loving and supporting Kim Soo-Hyun on his future endeavors.

Kim Soo-Hyun to form a one-man agency?

Earlier this month on December 11, there was a report that Kim Soo-Hyun would establish a one-man agency once he left KeyEast Entertainment. At the time, there wasn’t any information pertaining to the report. Even now after it was revealed that Soo-Hyun has left KeyEast Entertainment, there is still no information on his supposed one-man agency.

What we do know is that Kim Soo-Hyun’s next project, the first after leaving KeyEast Entertainment, will be in the upcoming tvN K-drama, Psycho But That’s Okay, possibly starring alongside Seo Ye-Ji.

Ultimately, we all wish the best for Kim Soo-Hyun on his future endeavors. For K-drama fans who want to check out Soo-Hyun’s acting credits on the Korean small screen, many of his K-dramas are available to watch on Rakuten Viki.

The most current K-drama starring Kim Soo-Hyun is Producer. However, the two most popular K-dramas he starred in are The Moon Embracing the Sun and My Love From Another Star.