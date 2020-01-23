Kim Soo-Hyun in Crash Landing on You: Popular actor from My Love From Another Star makes nostalgic cameo as Bang Dong-Go from Secretly, Greatly

Subscribe to our K-drama and K-pop newsletter!

One of the most popular Korean stars of the last decade who many fans are still waiting to see him make a proper comeback is Kim Soo-Hyun.

The versatile actor is beloved and cherished ever since he played Song Sam-Dong in My Love From Another Star in 2013.

Right after he finished acting in Producer in 2015, Kim Soo-Hyun did his conscription to the Korean military for four years. Since coming back, he has yet to make a proper comeback to either a K-movie or K-drama.

It seems Kim Soo-Hyun is slowly and surely building hype for his comeback through cameo appearances. For example, his first cameo in Hotel del Luna had many fans wondering if there would be a second season or spin-off season starring the actor.

Now Kim Soo-Hyun has made his second cameo appearance. He made a nostalgic appearance in the Total Variety Network (tvN) K-drama, Crash Landing on You, portraying his character Bang Dong-Go from the K-movie Secretly, Greatly.

The North Korean secret spy appears

Before continuing, it should but noted that the following contains spoilers from episode 10 of Crash Landing on You.

Near the end of the episode, viewers found out that Ri Jeong-Hyeok (Hyun Bin) followed Yoon Se-Ri (Son Ye-Jin) into South Korea. Jeong-Hyeok’s father, Ri Chung-Ryeol (Jeon Kuk-Hwan), knows his son went south and gathers a small group of men to retrieve him.

Ri Chung-Ryeol decides to recruit Jeong-Hyeok’s Company Five of Pyo Chi-Su (Yang Kyung-Won), Park Kwang-Beom (Lee Sin-Young), Kin Ju-Meok (Yoo Su-Bin), and Geum Eun-Dong (Tang Joon-Sang) and the man who helped reveal the truth behind Jeong-Hyeok’s brother’s murder, Jung Man-Bok (Kim Young-Min).

Disguised as members of the North Korean track team, the team of five infiltrate South Korea.

In the first part of their infiltration, the team of five is enamored by the number of automobiles on the roads, the different flavors of instant noodles, and how much rice is readily available. Afterward, they walk along the sidewalk, trying to “blend in” but standing out horribly.

That is when Bang Dong-Go (Kim Soo-Hyun) appears from behind them. Fearing they’ve been caught, the team of five listen to him, marching forward until they reach a restaurant.

Dong-Go shows himself and gives some advice to the team of five. He even gives them his job so they can earn more money than minimum wage before running off.

Probably the most entertaining part of Kim Soo-Hyun’s cameo is when he switches personas. He flips from his true personality as Won Ryu-Hwan, North Korean spy to the South Korean “idiot” he fashioned himself to be, Bang Dong-Go.

To see what happens now that Yoon Se-Ri has returned to South Korea and Ri Jeong-Hyeok has followed her there, subsequent episodes of Crash Landing on You will air on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 p.m. on tvN.

For international fans, Crash Landing on You exclusively streams on Netflix with episodes available one hour after their airtime in Korea. Take note viewers will need a subscription to the streaming service to watch this K-drama.