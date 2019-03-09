Jun Hyun-Moo and Han Hye-Jin break up, both will take break from Korean variety show I Live Alone

Jun Hyun-Moo and Han Hye-Jin are no longer an item. The two cast members who met on the set of the “real” Korean variety show I Live Alone have officially broken up.

The couple’s respective agencies provide statements to the public

The news of Jun Hyun-Moo and Han Hye-Jin’s relationship coming to an end was provided by the couple’s respective agencies on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Hyun-Moo’s agency, SM C&C, provided the following on the matter.

Hello. This is SM C&C. Recently, Jun Hyun Moo and Han Hye Jin returned to be colleagues. Although it is quite personal, as they received love from many people, it seemed right to announce the news before it gets known through other sources. After discussion with the production team of MBC’s I Live Alone, it was decided that he will take a short break following the March 8 broadcast. We express deep apologies to the viewers for affecting the program due to a personal matter. We express gratitude to the many people who support Jun Hyun Moo, and he will work to make a better return. Thank you.

Esteem Entertainment, the agency Han Hye-Jin is signed to, also provided a statement on her behalf pertaining to the breakup. She too will take a break following the March 8 episode of I Live Alone.

I Live Alone will continue without the colleagues until they return

Both Jun Hyun-Moo and Han Hye-Jin met on set of the popular Korean variety show I Live Alone. It is considered one of the “Real-Variety” shows in Korean television. It stands out as it uses documentary techniques with variety show elements. It also follows a similar format of reality television programs which are familiar to viewers of Infinite Challenge.

Jun Hyun-Moo is the cast member who’s been on I Live Alone the longest starting on the 26th episode. Han Hye-Jin started on the 171st episode.

At this time, we have no information on how long Jun Hyun-Moo and Han Hye-Jin’s respective breaks from I Live Alone are. Many are assuming around two weeks.

Former couple moves forward

Despite the breakup being news of a sad nature, we wish both Jun Hyun-Moo and Han Hye-Jin the best moving forward. We also look forward to seeing them back in I Live Alone.

I Live Alone airs on the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) every Friday at 11 p.m. KST.