Ji Sung and Lee Bo-Young welcome birth of their second child, Kwak Bo-Ah

Lee Bo-Young and Ji Sung during the latter’s special message to his new wife. Pic credit: @justin_jisung/Instagram

Ji Sung and Lee Bo-Young are not only two of the most-popular Korean film actors in the business today, but they are one of the most beloved couples in Hallyu. And just recently, they welcomed their second child, Kwak Bo-Ah.

Congratulations to Ji Sung and Lee Bo-Young!

The news of the two Hallyu stars’ second child was first made known on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Ji Sung’s agency, Namoo Actors, was first to provide confirmation.

“They gave birth to their second child, a son, today. His nickname was Bo Ah, and all of the family is very happy to meet him. We are grateful for everyone’s congratulatory messages.” Namoo Actors

Eventually, Lee Bo-Young’s agency, Fly Up Entertainment, would also confirm the birth. They too released an official statement on the Bo-Young and Ji Sung’s second child.

“Lee Bo-Young gave birth to her son today. Both the mother and baby are healthy, and he was born a little earlier than expected.” Fly Up Entertainment

Eventually, Ji Sung would take to his official Instagram account to welcome his second child. It is also there that we learned of the second child’s full prenatal name, Kwak Bo-Ah.

What will the Hallyu stars do for the time being?

Obviously, Lee Bo-Young will be taking a break from acting as she recently gave birth to her second child. Her last acting gig was playing the lead character Kang Su-Jin in Total Variety Network (tvN) K-drama Mother which is available to watch for free, with ads, on Rakuten Viki.

As for Ji Sung, he too will be taking time off for his wife, as they already have another child to take care of. His last acting gigs were playing Heungseon Daewongun in Feng Shui and Cha Joo-Hyuk in tvN K-drama Familiar Wife. The moderately successful series is available to watch for free, with ads, on Rakuten Viki too.

Ultimately, we should not expect anything new from both Ji Sung and Lee Bo-Young either this year and possibly the first half of 2020. Ji Sung might make his comeback earlier than expected, but Bo-Young, on the other hand, might take around three years before getting back to work — about the same amount of time off she took after giving birth to her first child.