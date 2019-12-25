Im Ye-Jin and YG Entertainment part ways: Veteran Korean actress leaves after five years in wake of talent agency’s scandals

This year has been one of the worst years for YG Entertainment. The entertainment and talent agency, best known for their K-pop acts like the current girl group Black Pink, has fallen dramatically.

This occurred after being indirectly linked to numerous prostitution scandals, such as Burning Sun, that hit the Korean entertainment industry earlier this year.

As a result of the aforementioned situation, much of the talent signed to YG Entertainment has either left or voiced their intent to leave the agency. Just last month, CL, the former leader of 2NE1, and probably the biggest singer the company had at the time, left YG Entertainment. That is how dire the situation has become.

Now, there is news that another one of their talents, this time an actress, has left YG Entertainment. Veteran Korean actress Im Ye-Jin has left after five years.

Veteran in the Korean film industry makes her exit

On Tuesday, December 17, it was reported that Im Ye-Jin left YG Entertainment. According to the entertainment agency and company, Ye-Jin’s contract expired, and, after much discussion, she decided not to renew it.

This ends a five-year-long professional relationship that Im Ye-Jin had with YG Entertainment. Former CEO of YG Entertainment, Yang Hyun-Suk, made it known that he liked Ye-Jin when he was young and appearing on a variety show. It is believed that Hyun-Suk’s compliment influenced Im Ye-Jin into signing with YG Entertainment.

YG Entertainment loses an actress with a legacy in Korean film

YG Entertainment is surely losing the most in Im Ye-Jin leaving them. They are losing an actress who has a legacy in Korean film. Ever since her debut in the movie Transgression, back in 1974, Ye-Jin has starred in over 100 acting and special appearance credits in K-movies, K-dramas, and K-variety shows.

As for Im Ye-Jin’s latest acting credit, she played So Yang-Ja, Kim Do-Ran’s (Uee) adoptive mother, in My Only One. For Korean film fans who are interested in seeing Ye-Jin in her latest work, My Only One is available to watch on Rakuten Viki for free with ads.