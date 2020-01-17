I’ll Find You When the Weather is Nice: Pre-release promos of Park Min-Young and Seo Kang-Joon revealed for upcoming JTBC K-Drama

Subscribe to our K-drama and K-pop newsletter!

Sometime in February, the Joongang Tongyang Broadcasting Corporation (JTBC) will air their newest romance K-drama, I’ll Find You When the Weather is Nice (날씨가 좋으면 찾아가겠어요).

Also known as I’ll Go to You When The Weather is Nice or I’ll Go to You on a Beautiful Day, the K-drama is based on the novel by Lee Do-Woo and stars Park Min-Young and Seo Kang-Joon.

Though I’ll Find You When the Weather is Nice is still a ways from airing, JTBC is starting to promote the series. Just recently, they released pre-release promotional images of the main stars, Park Min-Young and Seo Kang-Joon.

A hometown girl finds love with a bookstore owner

For those who haven’t read the book by Lee Do-Woo, I’ll Find You When the Weather is Nice is a romance about a bookstore owner and a woman who returns to her hometown.

After several bad experiences living in Seoul, Mok Hae-Won (Park Min-Young) decides to leave the big city life and move back to her hometown, Bookhyun Village.

While adjusting to a slower-paced life out in the country, she meets Im Eun-Seob, a bookstore owner who lives a simple life. Together they grow and eventually fall in love.

The K-drama may sound simple, but it is a good story for a romantic melodrama, one that will surely touch viewers’ hearts.

JTBC started to go the “extra mile” in their pre-release promotions by releasing some beautiful images of the main leads along with a heartfelt and emotional statement to future viewers about each actor.

For Park Min-Young playing as Mok Hae-Won, JTBC provided the following statement about the actress and her character:

“Park Min Young has a particular sensibility that can make you feel warm and tender no matter how cold the weather. In the last days of winter, you’ll be able to see deep emotional acting from Park Min Young, who’s perfect for the melodrama. Please look forward to the drama, where you’ll be able to see a new side of Park Min Young as Hae Won.”

For Seo Kang-Joon playing as Im Eun-Seob, JTBC provided the following statement for the actor and his character:

“From the moment he entered [the village], Seo Kang Joon became the very essence of the character Im Eun Seob. You can safely look forward to Seo Kang Joon’s emotional romance, which will melt any hearts that have been frozen by the winter cold in just one breath.”

I’ll Find You When the Weather is Nice is set to air right after War of Prosecutors concludes sometime in February. The series will reportedly be available on Rakuten Viki.

No information if the K-drama is free with ads or if viewers need to subscribe to Viki Plus.