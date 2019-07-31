Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin’s upcoming romance K-Drama Crash Landing Of Love to film in Switzerland

If there is one “power couple” the Korean small and silver screens would love to have, it is definitely Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin.

Despite the fact their onscreen relationship is mostly centered on their work The Negotiation, they are known to be very good friends outside of their professional careers, often seen together out in public. Their chemistry off and on camera is a godsend for both the Korean film industry and its fans.

With that in mind, many are looking forward to seeing Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin reunite in the upcoming K-drama, Crash Landing of Love. As more information is released, we now know that the series will also be filmed overseas in Switzerland.

On the way to Switzerland to start filming

According to numerous sources from production, the team of Crash Landing of Love is planning to leave for Switzerland at the end of August for filming. It is believed the beautiful scenery will fit best with the “wealthy” background of Son Ye-Jin’s character while the natural environment would make an excellent backdrop for the love story Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin will tell through their characters.

As for the K-drama itself, Crash Landing of Love is about a wealthy heiress named Yoon Se-Ri (Son Ye-Jin) who is forced to land in North Korea due to high winds during a paragliding event. North Korean officer Ri Jung-Hyuk (Hyun Bin) ends up falling in love with her. To protect Se-Ri, Jung-Hyuk hides and protects her.

Other main cast characters include Seo Dan played by Seo Ji-Hye, an aspiring musician who grew up in North Korea in opulence, and Goo Jun-Hee played by Kim Jung-Hyun, a young and rich businessman.

Natural love, natural chemistry

As mentioned earlier, having Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin play characters who fall in love with each other is a great pairing as both are loving and caring for each other in real life. For the longest time now, both Hallyu stars have denied any dating and insist they are just friends who love to spend time together.

Still, many Korea news outlets will follow-up with articles on how much they are a couple especially in the U.S. where they would be “less known among the general population.”

Crash Landing of Love is set to air sometime later this year. Since pre-production news of Crash Landing of Love is on-going, we will keep fans updated with any new news that comes our way.

