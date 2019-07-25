Hotel Del Luna: Lee Joon-Gi, IU’s love in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, makes special cameo appearance [Video]

Hotel del Luna, the newest K-drama currently airing on the Total Variety Network (tvN) starring IU and Yeo Jin-Goo, continues to dominate in viewership. K-drama fans are attracted to the beautiful story, excellent acting, unique sets, and strong chemistry between the main leads.

With its popularity being so high now, it is understandable certain Korean celebrities would like to make cameo appearances in the series. With that in mind, Lee Joon-Gi has made a special cameo appearance more so for IU than for the series.

For those who don’t know, Joon-Gi and IU have a very close relationship (friendship) ever since they were lovers in the popular period K-drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo.

The Priest is Number One!

Before continuing onward, it should be noted that the following are spoilers for episode three of Hotel del Luna. Readers should skip down to the second part of this article to read why Lee Joon-Gi’s special cameo appearance is a big deal.

In the third episode of Hotel del Luna, Goo Chan-Seong (Yeo Jin-Goo) finds out that he was actually the third choice for manager of the hotel. Upset that he is “number three” he confronts Jang Man-Wol (IU) on the matter. It is at that time Man-Wol reveals that a priest was her number one pick.

Lee Joon-Gi plays the priest. Unlike Goo Chan-Seong, Joon-Gi’s character is happy to receive the “gift” of seeing ghosts. He wants to use it to hunt down other ghosts and exorcise them.

Because of his aggressive attitude paired with his ambition on “destroying” all ghosts who haunt the living, Lee Joon-Gi’s character actually scares Jang Man-Wol as she leaves him to his own vices.

And just so it is known, Lee Si-Eon makes a special cameo appearance as the “number two” choice for Jang Man-Wol as a pilot, who is now an astronaut in space. His link is probably through the last tvN K-drama from last season, Abyss, in which he played Police Detective Park Dong-Cheol.

Why is Lee Joon-Gi’s special cameo a big deal?

Lee Joon-Gi’s cameo appearance is far more advertised than usual. The thing is that Joon-Gi and IU are very close friends ever since they played lovers in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. The period drama established the two as international stars as it was very popular among international viewers.

Since then, Lee Joon-Gi and IU have supported each other in almost everything they do, showing a rock-solid friendship that goes beyond a regular romantic relationship in some cases.

To catch more of IU in her phenomenal K-drama Hotel del Luna, subsequent episodes will air on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:00 p.m. KST.

For international viewers especially those in the Americas, Hotel del Luna is free-to-watch on Rakuten Viki.