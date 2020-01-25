Hi Bye, Mama! Preview: Kim Tae-Hee makes return to acting in upcoming tvN K-Drama about a ghost wife and mom wanting to live again

Subscribe to our K-drama and K-pop newsletter!

One of the most popular actresses in Hallyu (Korean Wave) in the last couple of decades was Kim Tae-Hee.

Mostly known for her roles in K-dramas Stairway to Heaven and Iris, Tae-Hee has become a prominent Asian actress not just because of her roles in Korean movies and television, but also branching out to Japanese and Chinese television too.

However, Kim Tae-Hee’s last acting credit was in the popular medical K-drama on the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS), Yong-Pal, back in 2015.

Since then, she’s been on hiatus primarily to take care of her second child with husband Jung Ji-Hoon, better known by his popular singer/actor mononym, Rain.

Now after five years, Kim Tae-Hee is making an official return to acting in the upcoming Total Variety Network (tvN) K-drama titled Hi Bye, Mama!

A ghost mom wants to be alive again

According to the plot synopsis provided by tvN, Hi Bye, Mama! (하이바이, 마마) — also known as Hello Mother and Goodbye Mom — is a story about a wife and mom who passed away but tries desperately to be alive again to be with her family.

Cha Yoo-Ri (Kim Tae-Hee) has been a ghost ever since she passed away five years ago. She left behind her husband, Jo Kang-Hwa (Lee Kyu-Hyung), and their daughter.

Within the five years since her death, Jo Kang-Hwa’s personality changes from loving and caring to that of a facade of being loving and caring. He also remarries to current wife Oh Min-Jung (Go Bo-Gyeol) after he moves on from the death of his first wife.

Things, however, change when Cha Yoo-Ri partakes in a 49-day reincarnation project. Within the project, she reappears before Jo Kang-Hwa and his family which turns his world upside-down.

As mentioned earlier, this will be Kim Tae-Hee’s first acting role since she went on hiatus back in 2015. It will be good to see how much she’s changed.

Hi Bye, Mama! is set to debut on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 9 p.m. KST on tvN right after Crash Landing on You concludes the week prior. Subsequent episodes will air on Saturdays and Sundays at the same time up to a reported run of 16 episodes.

As for international viewers, Hi Bye, Mama! is set to air exclusively on Netflix with episodes uploading to the site one hour after the original airtime. Please take note viewers will need a subscription to the video streaming service to watch the K-drama.