He Is Psychometric preview — What is the new tvN K-Drama about?

The Total Variety Network (tvN) is getting close to airing its newest K-drama, He Is Psychometric. With only one day left (since it airs in Korea which is about one day ahead of North America), many are wondering what the series is about. Here is what we know about the upcoming series.

A man who reads the secrets of others through touch

According to the He Is Psychometric synopsis provided by tvN, the series is about a young man named Lee Ahn who has the unique ability to read the secrets of anyone he touches. Depending on who he touches, he can decide to take them down if they happen to be a bad person.

While he doesn’t know how to fully control his power yet, Ahn meets Yoon Jae-In, a woman who tries her best to hide her secrets. Together they team up to solve cases.

Other details about the K-drama worth noting

The He Is Psychometric cast consists of four actors. The two main leads are signed under JYP Entertainment while one of the secondary leads is signed under Starship Entertainment.

Park Jin-Young (better known as Jinyoung of Got7) will play the male lead Lee Ahn. Shin Ye-Eun (better known as Yeeun of web drama A-Teen) will play Yoon Jae-In. It should be noted that He Is Psychometric is Jin-Young’s first main lead role while it is Ye-Eun’s first K-drama.

The secondary leads will be played by Kim Da-Som and Kim Kwon. Da-Som (better known as Dasom of disbanded K-pop girl group Sistar) will play Eun Ji-Soo. She is an investigator of the special investigation unit. She is also one of the people who knows that Lee Ahn has psychometric powers.

Kim Kwon will play Kang Sung-Mo. He is a special investigation unit prosecutor. He too has a connection with Lee Ahn as he saved him at a young age.

He Is Psychometric (also known as That Psychometric Guy) is given the genres romantic comedy, fantasy, and mystery. It is scheduled to run for 16 episodes starting on Monday, March 11, 2019, and ending on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

How can K-drama fans watch the upcoming series?

He Is Psychometric will debut on Monday, March 11, 2019, at 9:30 p.m. KST. Subsequent episodes will air Mondays and Tuesdays at the same time.

For those who don’t have access to Korean networks, He Is Psychometric is scheduled to stream for free, with ads, on Rakuten Viki.