Graceful Family: Im Soo-Hyang is a ‘Black Diamond’ in lead role far different character played in My ID Is Gangnam Beauty

The Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) and Dramax may finally have another hit on the Korean small screen with their latest K-drama, Graceful Family. Utilizing the same format that made SKY Castle popular but adding mystery, melodrama, and investigative elements, Graceful Family has become a hit within this season of K-dramas.

Besides the superb storytelling, phenomenal acting, and amazing direction, the one detail that probably stands out the most about Graceful Family is the female main lead, Im Soo-Hyang. Please take note that all the actors and actresses are amazing but Soo-Hyang stands out simply because her main lead role is so dramatically different from her last main lead role in My ID is Gangnam Beauty.

An heiress returns to a ‘graceful’ family

Before further detailing Im Soo-Hyang’s role, it is best to detail what Graceful Family is all about. Once again, it is a melodrama with mystery and investigative elements added in. It stars Im Soo-Hyang (My ID is Gangnam Beauty), Bae Jong-Ok (Designated Survivor: 60 Days), and Lee Jang-Woo (My Only One).

The story is about an heiress to the MC Corporation, Mo Suk-Hee (Im Soo-Hyang). When she was young, her mother was murdered and she was sent to the United States against her own will. Now 15 years later, she is back with the intent to find out the mystery behind her mother’s murder.

Mo Suk-Hee’s arrival isn’t exactly welcoming as the Mo Family tried to get rid of her 15 years ago, specifically her father, Mo Chul-Hee (Jung Won-Joong). Apparently, he knows something about Suk-Hee’s mother’s murder that he doesn’t want Suk-Hee to know.

He, along with his family’s security team TOP led by Han Je-Kook (Bae Jong-Ok), do everything to stop Suk-Hee and her lawyer Heo Yoon-Do (Lee Jang-Woo) from uncovering the truth.

Im Soo-Hyang is a ‘Black Diamond’

Im Soo-Hyang plays a character that is literally opposite the character she played in My ID is Gangnam Beauty. She seems to stand out far more than the rest of the other cast. It is probably also one of the major reasons why Graceful Family is doing well.

In My ID is Gangnam Beauty, Im Soo-Hyang’s character, Kang Mi-Rae, was naive, timid, and a bit of a push-over due to her years of being “ugly.” Prior to college, she gets plastic surgery and starts the semester as “the most beautiful woman on campus.” As time goes by, she learns that inner beauty and strength is what truly matters and outer beauty is only a compliment.

Jump to Graceful Family and we see Im Soo-Hyang truly playing the role of a “black diamond” amazingly. Her character, Mo Suk-Hee is tough, aggressive, proud, smart, devious, and conniving yet she stands for what is right (so far) pertaining to her inheritance and her role in the Mo Family. Overall, she is so different from the character Kang Mi-Rae.

Thankfully, Mo Suk-Hee isn’t one dimensional either. She is constantly changing, constantly growing with the conflicts she experiences as she learns more about the mystery of her mother’s murder as well as becoming more associated with the Mo Family’s business MC Group.

Usually, when something pivotal happens in Suk-Hee’s life, the song Black Diamond by Lim Jung-Hee plays in the background. The song is a perfect fit for Mo Suk-Hee. Maybe that is why it is also Graceful Family’s main theme song too.

Right now, four episodes of Graceful Family has aired and they are excellent in every way. Let’s hope that MBN and Dramax can keep up with such quality for it might be the first K-drama to make them real contenders among other Korean cable networks like tvN and OCN.

Graceful Family airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 11 p.m. KST on MBN and Dramax. For international viewers especially those living in the Americas, the K-drama airs exclusively on Rakuten Viki.