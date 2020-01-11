Dr. Romantic 2 debut: SBS medical K-drama dominates premiere, fans welcome back Han Suk-Kyu as Teacher Kim

The highly-anticipated second season of Dr. Romantic (also known as Romantic Doctor and Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim) finally aired and fans are showing their love and appreciation. The new season is very engaging, showing respect to the past season yet bringing in just enough new things in the second season to make it more interesting.

Leaving off three years from the last season

Dr. Romantic 2 is officially a sequel to the first season but takes place about three years after the final events of it. While visiting Geodae Hospital, Kim Sa-Bu, also known as Teacher or Master Kim, comes across new doctors, Seo Woo-Jin and Cha Eun-Jae. Through their own circumstances, Woo-Jin and Eun-Jae transfer over to Teacher Kim’s hospital, Doldam Hospital.

At Doldam Hospital, Seo Woo-Jin and Cha Eun-Jae learn and grow as doctors. Not only that, through Teacher Kim, they learn to be romantic to one another.

As for the constant turmoil, Doldam Hospital is always in for being “too small” and “underfunded.” That turmoil returns in the second season. The only difference is the two new doctors have issues that are far more problematic in surgery than the previous two in the first season.

Fans are loving the second season

The numbers are showing that fans are loving Dr. Romantic 2 domestically in Korea and internationally. Starting with South Korea, the first half of the debut episode had an AGB Neilsen Korea viewership rating of 10.8 percent for the nation and 11.4 percent for Seoul, while TNmS Media Korea had 10.2 percent for the nation.

By the second half of the second episode, the viewership ratings have almost broken 20 percent. AGB Nielsen Korea recorded 18.0 percent for the nation and 19.3 percent for Seoul, while TNmS Media Korea recorded 17.0 percent for the nation.

As for international viewership, Dr. Romantic 2 has a rating of 9.6 stars out of 10 averaged from 205 reviews. It isn’t in the top twenty just yet, as it just made its debut, but it is getting more attention than other established K-dramas like Boys Over Flowers at least.

The Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) has another hit medical K-drama with Dr. Romantic 2. Fans can’t wait to see what happens next with Teacher Kim and his new set of student surgeons.

Dr. Romantic 2 will air subsequent episodes on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9:40 p.m. KST on SBS for a planned number of 16 episodes. For international fans living in the Americas, the K-drama is available for free, with ads, only on Rakuten Viki.