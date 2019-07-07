Designated Survivor: 60 Days K-Drama preview — Ji Jin-Hee’s character is thrown into chaos as he goes from Korea’s Minister of Environment to president

The last couple of seasons for K-dramas has seen a rise in political series. Unlike past political K-dramas, the current shows seem to add unique twists to try to stand out from the crowd.

For example, My Fellow Citizens! features Siwon playing a con artist who has to pay his debts back to a loan shark by becoming an assemblyman.

Now there is a new political K-drama that just recently aired, and it is already grabbing the attention of viewers — Designated Survivor: 60 Days.

Things exploded from the start as the main character officially became the acting president of South Korea by the end of the premiere.

The new president of South Korea

Designated Survivor: 60 Days features a five-person main cast in a unique political K-drama based on the popular American series of the same name, sans the 60 days.

Ji Jin-Hee plays Park Moo-jin, the Minister of Environment who suddenly becomes acting president for 60 days. Lee Joon-Hyuk, Heo Joon-Ho, Kang Han-Na, and Bae Jong-Ok star as those close to the president professionally.

According to the synopsis of the K-drama, an explosion at the National Assembly takes the lives of everyone in the cabinet. The only survivor is Park Moo-jin, the Minister of Environment. As a result, he becomes the next president for at least 60 days.

There is a bit of a dilemma as new president Park Moo-jin has no interest in furthering his political career, but has to lead the investigation into the truth behind the explosion at the National Assembly.

This dilemma might prove a bit difficult in the beginning as Park Moo-jin is competent but doesn’t fit the bill as a politician. He is very nervous and doesn’t deal well in tense political situations, especially when all eyes are on him.

K-drama is based on American drama

Designated Survivor: 60 Days remakes the American series which is now in its third season. It is safe to say that the show is at least popular enough for viewers to get more seasons.

Designated Survivor: 60 days might end up a contained one-season series, as the title suggests with 60 days.

The K-drama adaption doesn’t have to follow the American drama down to every single point. The political landscapes of Korea and America differ.

However, if the K-drama sticks to all the primary points that made the American drama successful among viewers, it should be just fine.

Designated Survivor: 60 Days just made its debut. Subsequent episodes will air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. KST on the Total Variety Network (tvN).

International audiences, especially in the Americas, can enjoy the K-drama on Netflix. Take note viewers will need a Netflix subscription to watch the K-drama.