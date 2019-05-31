Confession Preview: The 2019 K-Drama starring 2PM’s Junho, Shin Hyun-Bin, and Yoo Jae-Myung now available to U.S. audiences

Earlier this year, the Total Variety Network (tvN) aired a crime/legal K-drama that was well-received in South Korea titled Confession.

Unfortunately for K-drama fans in the Americas, none of their legal streaming sites picked up the viewing rights for it. As a result, another tvN gem was left unseen by fans in the United States.

That situation has now been remedied thanks to OnDemandKorea. The Asian television streaming network responsible for bringing Voice 3, Save Me 2, and Nokdu Flower to North and South American audiences has Confession available to view in its entirety.

Double Jeopardy!

Before providing the preview for Confession, it should be noted that one of the biggest reasons this K-drama is so popular in South Korea is that it involves the hidden truth behind the law prohibiting double jeopardy.

For those unfamiliar with the law, double jeopardy means an individual cannot be prosecuted for the same offense with the same or similar charges with the same facts, following a valid acquittal or conviction.

Confession starts out with Choi Do-Hyun (Lee Jun-Ho, also known by his mononym as a member of K-pop boy band 2PM, Junho) as a boy with heart disease who spent most of his childhood in the hospital.

After his miraculous second chance at life via a heart transplant, his father was accused of murder and received the death penalty.

Now an adult, Choi Do-Hyun tries to clear his father’s name. He works as a lawyer investigating the case of his father’s accusal of murder.

Other main cast members include Shin Hyun-Bin who plays Ha Yoo-Ri and Yoo Jae-Myung who plays Gi Choon-Ho.

A hit in South Korea!

It is a shame that Confession wasn’t aired simultaneously in the Americas. The K-drama was a success in South Korea with viewership ranging between three to six percent.

Just so it is known, tvN is a Korean cable or pay-to-watch program. This means that anything over two percent in viewership is considered good.

According to the viewership ratings provided by AGB Nielsen Korea, the average viewership for Confession was 4.798 percent for the nation and 5.527 percent for Seoul.

The lowest-rated episode was Episode 13 and it was still over three percent in viewership. The highest-rated episode was the finale with its highest rating being in Seoul at over seven percent.

Confession originally aired in South Korea from March 23, 2019, to May 12, 2019, with a total of 16 episodes. For international audiences specifically in the Americas, the series is now exclusive in its entirety on OnDemandKorea.

Since it is being featured after its original airdate, the series is available to watch for free with ads.