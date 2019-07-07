Chief of Staff: Lee Jung-Jae’s series is a ‘breath of fresh air’ among other political K-Dramas and you should check it out!

During recent seasons of K-dramas, there has been a heightened interest in the political genre with a twist to the plot to make them unique.

Earlier this year, Siwon starred in My Fellow Citizens!, a political K-drama in which a con man is forced to become an assemblyman. Just recently, the Korean version of Designated Survivor enjoyed a successful debut.

However, there is one political K-drama that stands out because it doesn’t follow an assemblyman or a president, but the “little man” who works behind them.

That is why people are interested in the K-drama, Chief of Staff.

The aide is put in the small screen spotlight!

Chief of Staff, also known as Aide, is a political K-drama starring Lee Jung-Jae and Shin Min-Ah as the primary leads and Lee Elijah, Kim Dong-Jun, Jung Jin-Young, Kim Kap-Soo, Jung Woong-In, and Im Won-Hee fill at the rest of the principal cast.

Jang Tae-Joon (Jung-Jae) is a former detective for the Korean police. He wanted more power, not because he craves it, but because Jang believes he can do more good with it.

As a result, he works for the National Assembly as the chief aide for a four-time lawmaker, Song Hee-Seob (Kap-Soo).

He has excellent intuition, cold-blooded decisiveness, and a strong desire to win. He was able to help put Hee-Seob in the head party position, but Tae-Joon has higher ambitions.

Meanwhile, Kang Sun-Young (Min-Ah) is a first-year lawmaker elected through proportional representation and is a spokesperson for her party, the opposite of Song Hee-Seob.

Before this, she worked as a lawyer and hosted a current affairs television program. She is ambitious and does her job well.

To make things far more interesting, both Jang Tae-Joon and Kang Sun-Young are dating. Given their positions, they keep their romantic relationship a secret from the public.

What makes Chief of Staff stand out?

The synopsis alone should be more than enough to get viewers interested in Chief of Staff. If not, there is one detail that should get people interested — especially those who’ve seen previous political K-dramas.

This series concentrates on the people in the background and how they get their candidates — the assemblymen and presidents — to the position they hold.

In short, it focuses on the “little man” or “little woman” behind the man or woman running for whatever position they seek.

With Chief of Staff, the way Jang Tae-Joon works hard and finds intricacies and details to help his boss become lead assemblyman is impressive. Viewers find an appreciation for his character as he is often “tossed to the side” or “overlooked” for all he does.

It is also easy to see he has bigger plans, possibly to become an assemblyman himself or perhaps something bigger (like President). The best part is that viewers want him to succeed.

Hard work shouldn’t go unnoticed, and in the end, hard workers get more than what they deserve.

Chief of Staff is a two-season K-drama in which the first season airs ten episodes from June 14 to July 13, 2019. The last two episodes for this season will air this coming Friday and Saturday at 11 p.m. KST on the Joongang Tongyang Broadcasting Company (JTBC).

For international audiences, especially those living in the Americas, Chief of Staff is available exclusively through Netflix. Please take note that viewers will need a Netflix subscription to watch this K-drama.