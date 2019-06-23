Abyss finale: What conflicts are left for Park Bo-Young and Ahn Hyo-Seop’s characters in last episodes of K-Drama? [Spoilers]

Fans of science fiction K-drama, Abyss, wait with bated breath as the series soon comes to a close.

Starring Park Bo-Young (Strong Woman Do Bong-Soon, Oh My Ghost) and Ahn Hyo-Seop (Still 17, Top Management), Abyss follows Go Se-Yeon, an up-and-coming prosecutor, and Cha Min, her friend who is an heir to a wealthy cosmetics company.

Both are killed but thanks to a unique artifact known as Abyss, are brought back to life. Now both are pursuing Se-Yeon’s killer, trying to bring justice to avenge their deaths.

With two episodes remaining, what conflicts still need resolving in Abyss? Besides any love stories, here are three items that need wrapping up by the K-drama’s end.

Advanced warning: spoilers ahead!

Will Seo Ji-Wook finally be served justice?

In the beginning, fans thought that Oh Yeong-Cheol (Lee Sung-Jae) was the villain behind the death of Go Se-Yeon as well as the death of others. As time goes by, we find out that despite being a bad guy, he is nowhere near as evil as Seo Ji-Wook.

Seo Ji-Wook is so evil, he presumably killed Oh Yeong-Cheol in the hospital, killed his mother and shoved her body in a briefcase to be pushed into a body of water, and attempted to kill his sister.

Now that Go Se-Yeon and Cha Min know he is the killer, can they bring him to justice?

Will Seo Cheon-Sik’s past be revealed?

Later in the K-drama, we learn records of Seo Ji-Wook’s crimes suddenly disappeared. That is because his foster father, Seo Cheon-Sik, does not want his son’s crimes to be made public.

The question is, why?

What we do know is that Seo Ji-Wook filled the void left behind when Seo Cheon-Sik’s son passed on. What we didn’t realize until Ji-Wook revealed it was that Cheon-Sik killed his son.

We don’t know how or why Cheon-Sik killed his son, but we hope to learn the reason in the final two episodes.

Is there more to Abyss than meets the eye?

In the first episode, we learned that Abyss is a unique artifact that brings people back from the dead. But can it do anything else?

At the beginning of the episode, we saw two individuals we assumed were aliens give Abyss to Cha Min (Fun fact: Seo In-Guk and Jung So-Min(The Smile Has Left Your Eyes) played the aliens).

But what if those two mysterious individuals are former humans saved by Abyss in the past, now fulfilling a requirement we do not know about yet? That adds a whole new dynamic on what Abyss can do.

All these questions and more will finally play out when Abyss airs its final two episodes on Monday and Tuesday, June 24 and 25, 2019 at 9:30 p.m. KST on tvN.

For international audiences, specifically those in the Americas, Abyss is available exclusively through Netflix.