World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth expansion now live, but server issues are causing major delays accessing the game

Blizzard’s highly anticipated World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth went live on August 13, 2018, at 6 pm ET, but players are experiencing long delays accessing the game due to massive server overload and authentication issues.

World of Warcraft players have learned to expect some issues on the first day of every new expansion, but that doesn’t make waiting to play any easier for anxious gamers. Common sense may tell you to wait a while until things calm down before you try to login to the game tonight, but it is hard to convince millions of excited players to wait, and as a result, a bit of chaos has ensued.

The player population for World of Warcraft’s in 2018 has averaged slightly over five million monthly subscribers, but with each new expansion, several million former players return to enjoy all the new content. This adds to the stress on the servers, which causes login issues and long delays.

At present, players are having trouble even accessing the authentication server. This reviewer was unable to advance past the first screen, which displayed a message that read “logging in to game server” for several minutes and eventually disconnected me from the server. This has occurred repeatedly for the last two hours.

Other players who have been lucky enough to make it past this bottleneck are reporting that they are getting stuck at the character selection screen. As is always the case when these problems occur, Blizzard has posted the following message on Twitter.

“We’re currently investigating an issue affecting our authentication servers, which may result in failed or slow login attempts.”

For those of you who were looking forward to reading our day one hands-on review of the World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth expansion, we still expect to publish our first impressions tomorrow in the early evening. This reviewer is anxious to sink his teeth into Battle for Azeroth, and to that end, I will continue attempting to access the expansion.

In the meantime, while you wait for the server issues to be resolved, you can also read our pre-launch coverage of Battle for Azeroth, which offers valuable information to help you on your journey to level 120 and the end game.

Once again, this is Ghodzilla, over and out.

FOR THE HORDE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!