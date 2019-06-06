Home > Gaming

Wooloo Pokemon: Internet reacts to Sword and Shield’s fluffy sheep

6th June 2019 10:35 AM ET
Woloo Pokemon Sword and Shield
Fans have fallen in love with Wooloo, the new Pokémon in Sword and Shield. Pic credit: Nintendo

The new trailer for the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Shield which dropped on June 5 introduces several new Pokémon to the expanding Pokémon universe.

And while fans of the series have been enthusing over many of the newly revealed Generation VIII Pokémon, such as Drednaw, Gossifleur, Grookey, Scorbunny, Corviknight, and Sobble, one new addition that has been at the center of admiring attention is the fluffy sheep Pokémon Wooloo.

Fans of the Pokémon series have already fallen in love with the adorably fluffy Pokémon, the latest sheep addition to the series after Mareep first appeared in Pokémon Gold and Silver.

Hundreds of besotted fans have taken to social media to declare their undying love for Wooloo.

The popular cosplayer Jessica Nigri has also joined Wooloo’s growing fanbase on Twitter.

Woolo is a Galar Region Pokémon, and according Sword and Shield’s official website, is a “friendly Pokémon” with an “extremely fluffy body.” The Sword and Shield official website also says that Wooloo “craves stability.”

Despite the fact that the Pokémon series is about pocket monsters battling each other, Wooloo is a pacifist who avoid conflicts by “simply roll[ing] away.”

Since the new trailer dropped yesterday, Wooloo has become the subject of countless memes, with fan artists having a field day offering unique takes on the new Pokémon. Many fan artists are pairing Wooloo with Mareep as best friends.

Others fans have paired Wooloo up with Eldegoss, another new Pokémon addition from Sword and Shield.

Others have associated Wooloo with LGBTQ Pride Month.

 

Other details about the upcoming Pokemon Sword and Shield were revealed in the Pokémon Direct presentation.

One particularly novel feature is the Dynamax mechanic that allows Pokémon to grow to massive proportions. And Wooloo’s fans have been sharing ideas about how the new feature would serve the ends of their Wooloo obsession.

 

Pokémon Sword and Shield is set for release on November 15, 2019.

