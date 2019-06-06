Wooloo Pokemon: Internet reacts to Sword and Shield’s fluffy sheep

The new trailer for the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Shield which dropped on June 5 introduces several new Pokémon to the expanding Pokémon universe.

And while fans of the series have been enthusing over many of the newly revealed Generation VIII Pokémon, such as Drednaw, Gossifleur, Grookey, Scorbunny, Corviknight, and Sobble, one new addition that has been at the center of admiring attention is the fluffy sheep Pokémon Wooloo.

Everything you thought you knew about the world of Pokémon is about to change…in a big way. Here’s the latest on the exciting new adventure that awaits in #PokemonSwordShield! ⚔️🛡️ https://t.co/XXfjpmBbIG pic.twitter.com/SlHLLgvADq — Dynamax Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 5, 2019

Meet Wooloo! The white fur is used for clothing and carpets and is a specialty product of the Galar region. They dislike conflict, and if they need to escape from enemies, they will simply roll away. #PokemonSwordShield pic.twitter.com/3HhZeE79wI — Dynamax Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 5, 2019

Fans of the Pokémon series have already fallen in love with the adorably fluffy Pokémon, the latest sheep addition to the series after Mareep first appeared in Pokémon Gold and Silver.

Hundreds of besotted fans have taken to social media to declare their undying love for Wooloo.

my mission to find and kiss literally every wooloo begins in november #PokemonDirect #PokemonSwordShield pic.twitter.com/PdUZSzWM8z — Pea 💙💖💌💖💙 ピー (@PeATHETIC) June 5, 2019

extremely in love with this Pokémon design which is just "sheep" pic.twitter.com/IHFXkoGdCF — Kate Gray (@hownottodraw) June 5, 2019

wooloo has my uwus pic.twitter.com/1Ysap2pMdy — rice (@kaninrice) June 5, 2019

The popular cosplayer Jessica Nigri has also joined Wooloo’s growing fanbase on Twitter.

Pokémon twitter right now pic.twitter.com/9WOQLu0fk3 — JESSICA (@OJessicaNigri) June 5, 2019

Woolo is a Galar Region Pokémon, and according Sword and Shield’s official website, is a “friendly Pokémon” with an “extremely fluffy body.” The Sword and Shield official website also says that Wooloo “craves stability.”

Despite the fact that the Pokémon series is about pocket monsters battling each other, Wooloo is a pacifist who avoid conflicts by “simply roll[ing] away.”

wooloo dislike conflict, and if they need to escape from enemies, they will simply roll away pic.twitter.com/MmClGqYtb8 — olivine arc 🍓 ks pins (@thesummerwars) June 5, 2019

wooloo away from your problems pic.twitter.com/vxbuJKO8p6 — 🌱 fuwa @AX G13 (@fuwaffy) June 5, 2019

Since the new trailer dropped yesterday, Wooloo has become the subject of countless memes, with fan artists having a field day offering unique takes on the new Pokémon. Many fan artists are pairing Wooloo with Mareep as best friends.

I love Wooloo! Itd make great friends with Mareep over here!! pic.twitter.com/lITn1aUnnA — 🌞MKMaffo (Commissions are CLOSED!)🌞 (@MafsLumi) June 5, 2019

Happy Wooloo! 🐏✨

In french we call it Moumouton, it's litterally saying Sheesheep! pic.twitter.com/y46vR333PO — Kéké 🥖 Annecy (@Kekeflipnote) June 5, 2019

WOOLOO HAS TWINTAILS HATSUNE WOOLOO pic.twitter.com/yvr64W7v6I — Tigera (@projectTiGER_) June 5, 2019

Others fans have paired Wooloo up with Eldegoss, another new Pokémon addition from Sword and Shield.

Others have associated Wooloo with LGBTQ Pride Month.

Other details about the upcoming Pokemon Sword and Shield were revealed in the Pokémon Direct presentation.

One particularly novel feature is the Dynamax mechanic that allows Pokémon to grow to massive proportions. And Wooloo’s fans have been sharing ideas about how the new feature would serve the ends of their Wooloo obsession.

hello if you're not dynamaxing your pokemon for this sole purpose idk what you're doing in life pic.twitter.com/73hS8Q5R76 — Pokey @ SacAnime AA K06 (@PokeyPokums) June 5, 2019

hello if you're not dynamaxing your pokemon for this sole purpose idk what you're doing in life pic.twitter.com/73hS8Q5R76 — Pokey @ SacAnime AA K06 (@PokeyPokums) June 5, 2019

Pokémon Sword and Shield is set for release on November 15, 2019.