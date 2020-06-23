Microsoft dropped the revelation on Monday that Mixer is shutting down. The company said that it would transition users over to another option.

The surprising announcement left viewers and streamers on the platform confused about what was going on.

So why is Mixer shutting down and what’s next for those who were using the online alternative to Twitch?

Sign up for our newsletter!

Microsoft announces Mixer is shutting down

The announcement of Mixer’s shutdown came via a blog post called “The Next Step for Mixer.” In the post, Microsoft indicated they were unable to grow their live streaming community to the scale they had expected.

Microsoft said it “was out of measure with the vision and experiences that Microsoft and Xbox want to deliver for gamers now,” so they chose to move things in a different direction.

The company had to choose between selling off Mixer, getting rid of it, or investing more money into it to try to scale up the platform.

In an interview with The Verge, Microsoft’s head of gaming Phil Spencer said, “We started pretty far behind, in terms of where Mixer’s monthly active viewers were compared to some of the big players out there.”

Read More Shroud explains decision to move to Mixer, Ninja reacts

Those big players include Twitch and YouTube, which provide major competition when it comes to video streaming.

Microsoft is looking to introduce its Project xCloud game streaming service and needed help in being able to deliver that to as many people as possible.

As part of xCloud, anyone watching a game on live stream will be able to click over to that game and immediately start playing it. A partnership with Facebook Gaming should help deliver that new feature on a bigger scale.

Mixer’s closure will officially happen on July 22, giving just one more month for current users to determine what to do next.

The company indicated it will now team up with Facebook to help all Mixers and streamers transition over to Facebook Gaming. As of July 22, the Mixer sites and apps will point towards the Facebook Gaming services.

Mixer community reacts to shutdown

One of the biggest Mixer celebrities was Richard Tyler Blevins, the popular Fortnite streamer Ninja who had risen to stardom on Twitch and then made the move over to Mixer.

“I love my community and what we built together on Mixer. I have some decisions to make and will be thinking about you all as I make them,” Ninja tweeted in response to the news.

Ninja and his wife Jessica Blevins offered support to content creators who were shocked and saddened by the surprising news.

Content creators gave their thanks to the bigger stars on Mixer as they move on to a new platform.

I've never cried on stream until today 😭.. @JessicaBlevins @Ninja THANK YOU! THANK YOU for believing in us content creators! 💟🙏 no words 😢.. oh and peeep the hoodie 👀 pic.twitter.com/McFh5JEJ9V — VinnyB (@VinnyBLive) June 23, 2020

A YouTube video captured a number of different creators sharing their reactions to the surprising news. As one would expect, emotions ranged from confusion to sadness and bitterness.

The decision that those who were using Mixer will now be making involves whether to stay on with the current situation and transition to Facebook Gaming, or possibly go over to Twitch.

For the most part, Twitch may be winning back a lot of former creators and viewers who’d prefer not to get tangled up in Facebook’s privacy issues.