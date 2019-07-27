Who won Fortnite Pro-Am and World Cup Duos 2019? Here are the winners, scores, and standings

The Fortnite Pro-Am 2019 tournament, featuring celebrities competing for charity, has officially been completed. With that, two players rose above the rest of the competition and won a million dollars for charity.

The Fortnite World Cup Duos has also wrapped up and brought forth two impressive champions. Here’s who won Fortnite Pro-Am 2019 and the World Cup Duos, along with the official scores and standings details.

Airwaks, RL Grime capture Fortnite Pro-Am victory

The Fortnite Pro-Am was a professional versus amateurs tournament that started on Friday with charitable contributions being made in the names of players. There was a total prize pool for the charities of $3,000,000 split among the teams. Every participant had at least $20,000 donated to charity in their name, regardless of their points scored.

There were two main Fornite Pro-Am winners, though. Switzerland’s 24-year-old Airwaks and his partner, 28-year-old RL Grime, ended up taking the trophies and prize money. The duo tallied 52 points for kills during the competition to finish ahead of the likes of Ninja, Dr. Lupo, and Cloak.

Per a CNN report, each of the winners said they were contributing their portion to a different charity. RL Grime said he is donating his cut to American Civil Liberties Union, while Airwaks is donating to World Wildlife.

According to the report, the huge Fortnite World Cup is taking place in the famous Arthur Ashe tennis stadium in New York. Over 180,000 viewers watched online, with 10,000 spectators there to watch in person.

Fortnite Pro-Am scores and standings

A total of 50 teams consisting of two players each competed in the big Fortnite charity event. It was held in conjunction with another event called Fortnite World Cup Creative. The two events were part of Day 1 of the three days worth of Fortnite competitions.

Below is a look at the top 10 for the final standings with their scores and how much money each team won.

Airwaks & RL Grime | 52 points | $1,000,000 SinOoh & Oking | 40 points | $500,000 Jelty & Gaborever | 39 points | $250,000 Jacob & Clare Grant | 35 points | $100,000 Tfue & Nav | 35 points | $85,000 JT Brown & Marksman | 34 points | $75,000 Vinnie Pergola & Samfuhny | 31 points | $65,000 Sean O’Malley & CouRage | 31 points | $55,000 Witt Lowry & Cloak | 30 points | $40,000 Nickmercs & Mario Hezonja | 25 points | $30,000

Airwaks, RL Grime also win Fortnite World Cup Duo Finals

It took 10 weeks of qualifying and then another six games in the Fortnite World Cup Duo Finals. When all was said and done on Saturday, Airwaks and RL Grime raised the trophies as the winners.

For this particular victory, they pocketed a cool $3,000,000 in prize money. That’s cash they’ll get to keep, as a charity wasn’t involved in this tournament. Below is the official announcement after they were crowned champs.

The best duo in Fortnite 🙌@aquaa and @Nyhrox win the World Cup duo finals and take home $3M 🏆 pic.twitter.com/sXWFqU6TQG — B/R Gaming (@BRGaming) July 27, 2019

Check out the top 10 teams in the final standings for duos below. Other teams took home a decent amount of prize money as well. Second and third place each took over $1.5 million, all the way down to the No. 9 and No. 10 teams each getting $225,000.

What a day 🔥 Congratulations to @aquaa and @nyhrox on winning the #FortniteWorldCup Duo Finals and taking home the $3 million first place prize! 🏆💵 pic.twitter.com/jU6j9fb0PW — Scuf Gaming (@ScufGaming) July 27, 2019

On Sunday, the Fortnite World Cup Final will crown the 2019 champion. In addition, musical artist Marshmello is set to perform at the venue.

