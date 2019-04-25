Who is on the cover of the Madden 20 NFL game? Athlete reveal arrives

Getting on the cover of the Madden football video game is a big deal and that’s exactly what the athlete who is on the Madden 20 cover is — a really big deal.

EA Sports certainly made the right choice based on the most recent NFL season.

The new cover athlete was announced during the College Gameday program on Thursday night just ahead of the NFL Draft. He’ll join the likes of current cover star Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers and former stars like Tom Brady, Odell Beckham Jr., and Peyton Manning.

Madden 20 cover star ready for a big season

Patrick Mahomes will be the official cover athlete on Madden 20. He joined the College Gameday crew to talk of the honor. Mahomes called it “special” to be on the cover with the likes of former stars like Tom Brady, Michael Vick, and Drew Brees.

When asked what his rating should be in the new game, Mahomes joked “100.”

His selection for the Madden 20 cover makes plenty of sense, as Mahomes was the 2019 MVP for the NFL. He led the Kansas City Chiefs deep into the NFL playoffs, where they ultimately lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

When does Madden 20 come out?

Now video game fans will wait for the Madden 20 release date. Based on the previous titles, it is expected to arrive sometime in August. Madden 19, shown in the video reveal trailer below, officially came out on August 10, 2018. The two previous versions arrived later in August, though.

The new Madden 20 title officially arrives on August 2, 2019. Madden fans are already anticipating the new features and excitement of what the new title will bring.

Gamers can pick up copies of the current Madden 19 game for Microsoft Xbox One, Sony PlayStation 4, and Windows PCs.