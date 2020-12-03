Where is the Razor Crest Fortnite location for The Mandalorian in Season 5?

Fortnite has unveiled Chapter 2, Season 5, for gamers to explore new locations and conquer new challenges on the map, including some fun quests involving a new Star Wars fan-favorite character.

The new season features a special theme involving various “hunters” that include new and pre-existing fictional characters such as Star Wars’ The Mandalorian.

That also brings The Child (Baby Yoda) into the mix, as well as Mando’s trademark weapons, armor, and gunship. However, many fans are still wondering, where is the Razor Crest Fortnite location for Season 5?

The Mandalorian part of Fortnite Season 5 Battle Pass

The new Fortnite Season 5 comes after an epic event featuring Marvel supervillain Galactus. He was trying to consume the Zero Point, so players had to join forces in order to defeat him. That season finale drew in over 15 million gamers just days ago.

Following the big event, the game has been updated with new map locations, weapons, and a Battle Pass featuring Star Wars’ The Mandalorian and other new characters ready to do battle.

Mando is the marquee attraction, along with the other new characters revealed in the trailer (below). One is Menace, who is “reality’s greatest gladiator” and undefeated. There’s also Mancake, “a flapjack forged on a griddle of rage,” and Mave, a “shape-shifting barbarian warrior.”

As part of Season 5, gamers can upgrade Mando’s armor or weapons. That includes adding his Amban Sniper rifle to the arsenal and being able to use the weapon in melee or ranged mode. Gamers can also get his jetpack. To do so first involves finding Mando’s spacecraft.

However, many gamers are currently trying to find out where The Mandalorian’s ship, the Razor Crest, is located on the map so they can defeat him for the sniper rifle and his jetpack.

Where is the Razor Crest location in Fortnite Season 5?

One of the Season 5 Battle Pass challenges or quests involves finding The Mandalorian’s Razor Crest ship location on the map. It’s not all that difficult due to his spacecraft’s size and the fact it’s located in an easy-to-find spot.

To get there, you’ll need to go to the south of the new Gladiator arena on the map.

The map screenshot below shows off the exact Razor Crest Fortnite location with a red circle around it.

The Mandalorian himself will be present near the Razor Crest. He’ll be firing away at your player, so you’ll want to avoid the blasts from his weapon as best as possible. By defeating him, you can gain his jetpack and sniper rifle for your collection.

That’s really all that’s needed to find his Razor Crest, though. Check out the video below for a more detailed look at finding Mando’s gunship on the Fortnite map.

The new Fortnite Season 5 Battle Pass involves a total of eight different quests in order to unlock The Mandalorian. That should keep gamers quite busy as they try to complete challenges featuring one of the newest Star Wars phenomenons!