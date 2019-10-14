When will Fortnite be back up online? Black hole, darkness remain as fans await new Season 11 map

An epic in-game event has left Fortnite gamers with nothing but an ominous black hole and darkness on their screens. On Sunday, the entire island and Fortnite map as everyone knew it blew up. With that, a black hole took over and has remained on screen for hours, extending into Monday.

So when will Fortnite be back up online, if ever? Will there be a Fortnite Season 11 map coming soon? Here’s what we know about the game right now.

Fortnite live event leaves black hole, questions

Yesterday’s event drew in millions of viewers either on the game itself or through other platforms such as Twitch and YouTube. Clearly, Epic Games was able to get everyone quite interested in the possibility that a game was coming to “The End.”

What everyone watched was the Fortnite island map completely blown up and sucked into a black hole. It received national news coverage this morning from the likes of CBS This Morning as they questioned whether the game is over, or if it’s just a PR stunt.

That black hole has been on everyone’s screens since about 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday and into Monday. It’s a smart marketing ploy from Epic, as it has people wondering if the game is officially done, or if something new is on the way. Perhaps a Fortnite Season 11 or Chapter 2?

By the way, there is a Fortnite minigame available for those who don’t want to stare at a black hole on a dark screen. Gamers can enter a Konami code in Fortnite to open the game from the black hole screen.

When will Fortnite be back again? Clues arrive, no countdown

That’s the million-dollar question right now. One would think Epic Games will post something on their social media to hint at the timeframe. As of right now, the official Epic Games website continues to play a streaming Twitch video of the great black hole of 2019. They also deleted thousands of tweets from their Twitter account to play into the fear and concern gripping gamers everywhere.

Epic may have potentially leaked some clues about something new in the form of numbers. That has left a lot of people scratching their heads while others are attempting to make some sense of them. So far, there’s no conclusion as to what they are, though.

Here’s the fully leaked numbers: 11 146 15 62 87 14 106 2 150 69 146 15 36 2 176 8 160 65 Matched Numbers to Visitor’s Audio: I was not alone others are outside the loop this was not calculated, The zero point is now inevitable! #Fortnite — Fortnite News 🐐 (@FNBRHQ) October 13, 2019

There have also been other gamers uncovering other clues out there. For example, the black hole may have a name, “Terrance.” That’s based on a line of binary in Twitch live stream. Terrance has yet to speak yet or let anyone know what’s going on.

Twitch just put a line of binary in their live stream and it translates to “and the black hole spoke his name: Terrance” pic.twitter.com/UuMGcj8Y2h — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) October 14, 2019

Others have speculated that China may play a part in the release time for the next installment of Fortnite. A website from China claims the Fortnite Chapter 2 will begin on Tuesday (Oct. 15). However, this is unconfirmed and it’s also to be taken with a grain of salt. There are a lot of “rumors” and fake reports roaming around the internet based on this huge event in the game.

Fortnite China website says that Chapter 2 is set to start on October 15.. pic.twitter.com/fUgOFM3NXo — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) October 14, 2019

Another data miner uncovered this code from Epic Games. It shows that “the-end” has an end time of 4 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 17. That’s a long wait to play again, or possibly an Epic Games red herring to throw data miners and everyone else off track.

The https://t.co/0TDeMk7Bda code was updated so the the-end thing has its end_time as Thursday at 4am EST i really doubt they really going to make people not play for 4 days or whatever straight but its epic lmao take it as you will pic.twitter.com/P6gYB7lWHw — Lucas7yoshi – FNBR Leaks/News (@Lucas7yoshi) October 14, 2019

That’s something, but there’s no Epic Games confirmation of a return time or date for the game worldwide. There is no countdown timer to keep an eye on. It’s simply Fortnite dark and a black hole. Right now, it appears gamers need to sit tight until some sort of new post arrives giving further indication that the game they know and love will make a return in an exciting new way.

The worst thing about all of this is the fact that we don't even have a timer until when it ends, and there's no word from Epic or even a hint. We can wait but the uncertainty is killing me! #Fortnite — Fortnite News (@FortniteBR) October 14, 2019

Epic Games’ Fortnite is available for Sony PlayStation 4, Microsoft Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PCs.