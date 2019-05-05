When will EA servers be back up? Apex Legends, FIFA online modes down May 5

As of Sunday, May 5, many video game fans are experiencing online connectivity issues with games from Electronic Arts. These include popular titles such as Apex Legends, FIFA, Madden, and Battlefield which offer online game modes.

It’s prompted a large number of user reports with the EA server down, and has many people wondering when will EA servers be back up?

Down Detector reports spike

The reports started flooding in on Sunday evening over the past three hours or so. Down Detector, a website which tracks issues with sites going offline or experiencing connection problems had many user reports.

In fact, there were over 2,100 cases reported at the height of the problem.

Commentors also mentioned not being able to enjoy their favorite games such as the Sims, Apex, Madden, FIFA, and Battlefield.

These games involve the ability to play against other people online with co-op or solo competitions. Unfortunately, with the EA server down, it makes that impossible to do.

Gamers can check the latest status reports by visiting Down Detector here.

EA working on connectivity issue

The issues appeared to start around 1 p.m. EST. That’s when the EA Help Twitter account first acknowledged there were “connectivity problems.” Two hours after that, they tweeted that their network teams were working on the fix, but it involved “restarting some systems.”

The latest tweet update below came around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Update: Our teams continue to investigate the problems with connectivity. We do not have a current timeframe for fix at the moment. Thanks for sticking with us while we work through this. https://t.co/jmC8o3Ofee — EA Help (@EAHelp) May 5, 2019

EA had server issues just a day ago today. On Saturday, they mentioned addressing server issues and providing an extension to FIFA gamers for Weekend League.

EA also mentions “it was a long wait,” which may indicate another long wait is on the way as the latest sever issues continue.

The connectivity problems with our games and https://t.co/FsLr81tLiC are fixed. #FIFA19 players, Weekend League sign up and play has been extended 24 hours. Thanks for sticking with us while this was fixed, we know it was a long wait. — EA Help (@EAHelp) May 4, 2019

Gamers can also visit the EA Help Twitter to get further status updates as they work to resolve this frustrating server issue.