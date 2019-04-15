When is the Clash Royale April update 2019? It looks like it’s happening now! [patch notes]

The Clash Royal April update for 2019 is about to happen — and has fans on tenterhooks.

It was initially thought the update would happen on Sunday, April 14, following a Twitter post from the game’s official account, however Supercell later clarified through a new message that this wasn’t correct.

“The original video said the update was coming today. It isn’t!” the message read. “My bad. I hope you enjoy the update news and stay tuned for the update that will be coming VERY soon!”

🆕 The April Update TV Royale is released tomorrow! 😲 SUBSCRIBE: https://t.co/mVbj8YaKZg 🔎 See the newest card, new game modes (and more) first! 🔍 pic.twitter.com/e6nEEKwZkt — Clash Royale (@ClashRoyale) April 13, 2019

REUPLOAD – the original video said the update was coming today. It isn't! My bad. I hope you enjoy the update news and stay tuned for the update that will be coming VERY soon! – Drew — Clash Royale (@ClashRoyale) April 14, 2019

A new message has just been posted, however, informing fans that they were going into maintenance to launch the April update and that it might take “a bit longer than usual”.

🛠️ UPDATE MAINTENANCE! 🎉 We're going into maintenance to launch the April Update! This may take a bit longer than usual. Update Patch Notes: https://t.co/ePhOXuTbe2 pic.twitter.com/bLvJuDlPqV — Clash Royale (@ClashRoyale) April 15, 2019

The exact timeframe of the update has not yet been confirmed but fans can rest assured that it will come soon. We will update you once the new release date is announced. So stay tuned.

Supercell confirmed through the new video preview (see above and below) that new unique game modes and the Trophy Road expansion will be added to the April Update.

A new progression system for Ladder (1v1) is also being added. The Trophy Road lets players gain access to new rewards as they progress through the Ladder Play.

🤯 NEW April Update News! 🏆 Full TV Royale video: https://t.co/w4Ki0RHYTZ pic.twitter.com/ybvVSMmGje — Clash Royale (@ClashRoyale) April 14, 2019

Fans will be get rewards for every 50 Trophies although Arenas will continue to be used to unlock cards. The rewards (Gems, Cards and Chests) you earn through Trophies increase with the Arenas you unlock

There will also be new game modes with unique rules, such as Elixir Rush and Dragon Hunt.

According to the official patch notes for the Clash Royale April 2019 update posted on Reddit:

Collect rewards as you earn Trophies and progress through the Arenas! The higher your Trophies, the better the rewards! Earn Gems, gold, Chests, stacks of cards (of different rarities), Trade Tokens AND Emotes on the Trophy Road! Protect your Trophies! Reaching a new Arena activates a Trophy Gate! This means you can’t drop below the Trophies needed for that Arena, or drop to a lower Arena! Once you hit 4000 Trophies, you will not drop below Legendary Arena’s Trophy Gate of 4000, but you can drop through League rankings. Activate Chest Speed Up Boosts for 24 hours when reaching a new Arena. Set your goals! See your Trophy Progress and what you need to do to get that next reward. New rewards every Season! At the end of each League Season, alongside the Trophy reset, you will also reset your Trophy Road progress from 4000+. Royal Champion League lands in at 6600 Trophies, with Ultimate Champion League now starting at 7000+ trophies! View your friends’ progress! Enjoy some healthy competition with your friends & Clan members.

There will also be new prestige levels added for a number of cards, including Rocket, Goblin Hut, Knight, Balloon, Zappies, Skeleton Army, Barbarian Hut, Skeleton Barrel, Magic Archer

CRL 20 Win profile badges will also be handed out when the update is released.