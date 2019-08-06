When does MLB The Show 20 come out? Release date, cover athlete predictions

The 2019 MLB season may be in high gear, but already fans of the popular PlayStation game MLB The Show are wondering when the 2020 version will arrive. With all of the new changes added to the 2019 version, fans are already dreaming of MLB The Show 20.

Possible MLB The Show 20 Release Date

When will MLB The Show 20 be released? While as of now everything is speculation, estimating a release date may not be too difficult. If the trend continues to follow the past years, MLB The Show 20 could be released right around March 25.

Why March 25? Whether intentional or not, MLB The Show has shown a pattern behind their release dates over the past years. In 2016, MLB The Show went on sale on March 29. In 2017 the release date was the 28th of March. MLB The Show 18 hit stands everywhere on March 27 and if you haven’t already guessed, this year The Show 19 came out on March 26.

MLB The Show 20 cover athlete prediction choices

Who will grace the cover of MLB The Show 20? That is a tough one.

The obvious first choice by many gamers is probably Mike Trout. Trout has been one of, if not the best player in the game the last five years.

Mike Trout smacks a double into the corner of Fenway Park! #MLBtheShowhttps://t.co/3zRwLjb9eq pic.twitter.com/R9Y95X4Qdo — SportsGamersWorld (@SportsTixSoup) August 6, 2019

In his nine-year career, Trout is closing in on 300 home runs and 800 RBI. Those are video game-like numbers!

How about Yankees phenom Gleyber Torres? He’s young, represents the game well and is showing fans in the Bronx that he is the future of his team.

Torres hit 24 home runs and drove in 77 RBIs in his rookie campaign in 2018. This year Torres already has 23 bombs and 62 RBIs with almost two full months left in the season.

He is well on his way to a 30-100 year. There is no sophomore slump for Torres!

Last but not least is the Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich. This kid can mash with anyone. Since Yelich headed to Milwaukee from Miami, he has become a superstar. Yelich currently leads the MLB in home runs with 39, and he is hitting an incredible .339 on the season. The Brewers made out strong when the landed Christain Yelich.