When does MLB The Show 20 come out? Gameplay trailer, release date details

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The official gameplay trailer for MLB The Show 20 has arrived.

It may be still the dead of winter, however for MLB The Show fans, the countdown is on for the latest version of the popular Playstation game to hit store shelves everywhere!

MLB The Show 20 trailer secrets

Each season, the guys at Sony studios put a few tricks, secrets and teasers in the first trailer before it hits stores nationwide. This year is no different.

If you catch a few in the 2020 version, kudos to you because this fast-moving trailer makes them hard to find – even for the biggest fans of The Show.

The first gameplay trailer for MLB The Show 20 has arrived ⚾️ Details and livestream info: https://t.co/Pq4wbjdRmg pic.twitter.com/zaVAl8IRQc — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 22, 2020

One thing you may notice right away is a few stars in their new uniforms. It will take a while to get used to seeing Gerrit Cole in the Yankee pinstripes or Didi Gregorius sporting a Phillies uniform, but if you look close enough you will get an early glimpse of them doing just that in the new MLB The Show 20 trailer.

The latest MLB The Show trailer was just released today. Can not wait for spring – but I need a roster update with all these big-time players switching teams!#MLBTheShow20 pic.twitter.com/Z4gbPlE4pB — Sports Odds Daily (@Sportsoddsdaily) January 22, 2020

Anthony Rendon also makes a quick plate appearance in his new Angels uniform as well. After last seasons’ great performance with the Nationals, it is going to seem odd to watch the longtime Washinton star play on the West Coast.

Release date, preorder details

MLB The Show 20 is scheduled to be released on March 17, however, preordering The Show can get you in the game even earlier.

According to PlayStation, those who choose to pre-order any of the collector’s editions of The Show 20 – MVP Edition, the GameStop Exclusive 15th Anniversary Edition, or the PlayStation Store Exclusive Digital Deluxe Edition, will get access to your copy of the game four days early for Early Access Weekend starting on March 13, 2020.

2020 marks the 15th anniversary of MLB The Show, and it seems PlayStation will be adding a lot of bonuses along the way.

For further pre-order and bundle information, you can head over to the PlayStation official MLB The Show page.