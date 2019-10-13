What’s going on with Fortnite Season 11? See what happened in ‘The End’ Fortnite event

Sunday brought many gamers’ attention to a big Fortnite event called “The End.” It had everyone wondering what’s going on with Fortnite Season 11, as some gamers feared that maybe this was officially the end of the Epic Games’ popular title. However, others believe there’s something incredible on the way. So let’s see what happened in Fortnite’s huge event on October 13.

Fortnite’s The End brings huge event, many viewers

A popular REM song’s chorus features “It’s the End of the World as we know it,” and that’s what it looked like was going on, at least in the Fortnite world. The latest Epic Games live event drew the attention of many gamers wanting to be able to witness what was happening.

After a teaser trailer arrived featuring Jonesy and the Battle Bus, it had people curious what was up with season 10’s end. Was the Fortnite game going away forever? According to Twitch numbers, there were a mere 1.5 million viewers watching the event unfold live on that platform and many more watching on YouTube, Twitter or their gaming devices.

The event all started around 2 p.m. Eastern Time in Fortnite, which brought server troubles due to the high traffic. Gamers who were able to successfully log in and get into a game witnessed the island getting completely wrecked. After a series of rockets flew all over the place, the asteroid was blown up. A crack hit the upper area of the island’s starry sky, before eventually it exploded, or imploded.

Players were left floating in space to watch the island planet disappear. In the Twitter video below check out what happened as the island goes “poof” and a small black hole or planet appears in its place.

A bit later as the “transformation continued,” a tweet arrived giving a potential clue. It mentions three numbers appeared above the black hole.

Three numbers have appeared above the black hole. 11, 146, 15. #Fortnite — Fortnite News (@FortniteBR) October 13, 2019

Fortnite Season 11 on the way with new map, challenges?

Further playing into what is going on with Fortnite, was the Epic Games’ social media. On Instagram, they posted a number of new images that are just pitch black along with a video of the black hole. On Twitter, it seems they removed a lot of tweets. Meanwhile, the black hole continued to float on millions of screens worldwide.

Some gamers are guessing that a Fortnite Season 11 is unfolding before their eyes as a new map and world are updated on the servers. Others are of the belief that there could be a Fortnite Part 2 on the way. And then there are those waiting to see the game completely disappear. Right now, all that most people are seeing is the on-screen black hole.

Is this the end of Fortnite, or merely a clever marketing strategy to get many million gamers more invested in the game? The world of Fortnite fans are waiting and watching from a distance.