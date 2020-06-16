What is the Windshear Cloak in Fortnite and why is it disabled?

Many fans of the popular online competition game Fortnite have noticed that the legendary Windshear Cloak was recently disabled.

Some are speculating on why the item isn’t available, while those who are newer to the game are wondering what the Windshear Cloak even is.

What is the Windshear Cloak in Fortnite?

The Windshear Cloak is an item available for purchase from the Fortnite Item Shop as part of The Cyclo Outfit.

It’s basically another type of Fortnite Skin available for players to use to dress their in-game characters. There are many different skins available and new ones are regularly added.

Various skins have been released in conjunction with characters or pop media, such as Major Lazer or Batman.

The Windshear Cloak, which costs 2,000 V-Bucks, has caused concern for users who purchased it because it was disabled on all Fortnite platforms.

The disabling confused those familiar with the item. One Fortnite fan tweeted out at a look at the now unavailable item in his Fortnite account.

Others began tweeting for information about why the item had been locked. “When will I get my windshear cloak back,” one Twitter user inquired.

A frustrated parent said that her son had just paid for the item only to see it disabled on his account. She asked about restoring the purchase or getting a refund for the item.

It was clearly a frustrating and confusing situation for those who have become accustomed to the Legendary Skin in the competitive game.

Why is the item disabled in the game?

Speculation raged about why the Windshear Cloak is disabled. Some fans guessed that its disappearance might be related to the story for the new season.

Epic unveiled a special Fortnite event this past weekend for The Device, and like other popular events such as the Travis Scott concert, it attracted millions of attendees.

But as it turns out, the Windshear Cloak issue wasn’t part of the story. An update on the Fortnite Status Twitter page showed that it was actually only temporary and due to a visual issue.

More details about the Windshear Cloak’s disabling were provided on the game’s Trello page, which provides information on in-game bugs and fixes.

Meanwhile, Fortnite players are anxiously ready to dive in to a new season of challenges and in-game discoveries. The season officially kicks off on Wednesday, June 17.